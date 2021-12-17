Technology News
iQoo U5 Purportedly Listed on TENAA, iQoo U5X Specifications Tipped

iQoo U5 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 December 2021 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

iQoo U5 is belived to succeed the iQoo U3 smartphone (pictured above)

  • iQoo U5 is believed to have a 6.58-inch AMOLED display
  • iQoo U5 is expected to support 18W fast charging
  • iQoo U5X is supposed to come with 4G and 5G variants

iQoo U5 smartphone could be unveiled soon as it is believed to have appeared in a TENAA certification listing. iQoo U5 is tipped to be accompanied by iQoo U5x. As of yet, there has been no official word from Vivo-subsidiary iQoo regarding the iQoo U5 series launch. These handsets are believed to succeed the 5G-enabled iQoo U3 and iQoo U3X smartphones that were launched earlier this year in March. The iQoo U3 series smartphones have 6.58-inch displays and pack 5,000mAh batteries.

iQoo U5 specifications (expected)

The TEENA listing bears the model number V2165A, which is believed to be the vanilla iQoo U5 smartphone. The phone is listed to feature a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a 2,408×1,080 pixels resolution. The display is also said to have a colour depth of 16.7 million colours. According to tipster Why Lab, the listed 2.2GHz chipset is supposed to be MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The listing mentions 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB memory options. In addition, the phone is tipped to offer 128GB and 256GB storage variants. This handset is expected to pack a 4,910mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

iQoo U5 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In the front, it is said to pack an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is listed to measure 164x75.84x 8.25mm and weigh 185g and have light, proximity, and fingerprint sensors as well. However, since iQoo is yet to reveal any official image of this handset, there is no clarity of where the fingerprint sensor will be located. In addition, this handset is said to come with a 3.5 mm audio port.

Why Lab has also tipped that the iQoo U5X model will come with two variants — a Snapdragon 480+ SoC-powered 5G edition and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC-powered 4G device.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO U3 5G

iQOO U3 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
iQoo U5, iQoo U5 Specifications, iQoo U5X, iQoo
