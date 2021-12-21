iQoo U5 appears to be getting closer to its release after its listing was spotted on a popular Chinese online retail store. The listing mentions that pre-orders for this handset will begin in China on December 24. It is expected that the Vivo sub-brand iQoo will officially announce the release date for iQoo U5 before pre-orders start. The listing has unveiled several key features of this handset. iQoo U5 is now believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and house a 5,000mAh battery.

The listings on the JD Mall website show the iQoo U5 will launch with a base variant offering 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. As mentioned earlier, the iQoo handset will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with a 5,000mAh battery. Its display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The two listings are for two colour options - standard black and a gradient blue finish - though a white colour variant is also visible The listings were initially spotted by GSMArena.

Blue Gradient, Black, and White Colour Options

Photo Credit: JD Mall/ iQoo

iQoo U5 specifications, feature (expected)

According to past leaks, iQoo U5 is said to have a 6.58-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2,408×1,080 pixels. Its display is tipped to have a colour depth of 16.7 million colours. iQoo is expected to up with 4GB and 8GB memory options. Also, a 256GB storage variant should be on the cards. For optics, the handset is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The handset is supposed to be 164x75.84x8.25mm in dimensions and weigh 185 grams. iQoo U5 is tipped to feature light, proximity, and fingerprint sensors.

iQoo U5 is rumoured to be accompanied by the iQoo U5X handset at launch. iQoo U5X is believed to have a Snapdragon 480+ SoC-powered 5G edition and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC-powered 4G version. These handsets are believed to succeed the iQoo U3 and iQoo U3X smartphones that were launched this year in March.

