iQoo U5 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display Unveiled: Specifications

The iQoo U5 smartphone is the successor to the iQoo U3 handset.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2021 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China Store

iQoo U5 smartphones sports a dual camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo U5 will be available for pre-orders on December 24
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support
  • iQoo U5 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

iQoo U5 smartphone has silently been unveiled in China. It is a part of the Vivo sub-brand's U-series of smartphones. The 5G-enabled handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and features a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is the successor to the iQoo U3 handset that was launched in December last year. The news comes a few hours after the Chinese company launched the iQoo Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE in the country.

iQoo U5 price, availability

The iQoo U5 is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, as per a listing on JD.com. iQoo hasn't revealed the price of the handset, but it will go for pre-orders on JD.com and Vivo online store in China on December 24. Customers will have the option to choose from three different colours: Dark Black, Magic Blue, and Silver White. The listing with complete specifications went live soon after the initial pre-order teaser that had revealed a few details.

iQoo U5 specifications

iQoo U5 runs Android 11-based iQOO UI 1.0 and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the iQoo U5 features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The waterdrop notch on the display houses an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

The iQoo U5 packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include a USB Type-C port, and there is a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Sourabh Kulesh
