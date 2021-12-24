iQoo U5 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting January 1

iQoo U5 price was revealed on Friday. The smartphone is offered in three storage variants and will be available for purchase in China starting next month. It was launched earlier this week, but the company did not reveal the price at that time. It comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. A part of the Vivo sub-brand's U-series of smartphones, the 5G-enabled iQoo U5 is a successor to the iQoo U3 handset which was launched in December last year.

iQoo U5 price, availability

The iQoo U5 base model with 4GB + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300). The 6GB + 128GB storage variant's price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB + 128GB storage can be purchased at a price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700). All the models have been listed on JD.com and Vivo's online store in China.

The iQoo phones will go on sale starting January 1. The smartphones were launched in Dark Black, Magic Blue, and Silver White colour options.

iQoo U5 specifications

The dual-SIM iQoo U5 runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 401ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

iQoo U5 features a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens for video calls and selfies place in the waterdrop notch at the front.

The new iQoo U5 packs a 5,000mAh battery which offers support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm port. There is a fingerprint sensor on the power button and facial recognition is also available.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.