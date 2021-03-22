Technology News
iQoo U3X 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U3X 5G features a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main camera

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 March 2021 14:13 IST
iQoo U3X 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo U3X 5G has an 8-megapixel camera in the front

Highlights
  • iQoo U3X 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 90Hz display
  • It has dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor
  • iQoo U3X 5G features 18W Dual Engine fast charging

iQoo U3X 5G was launched in China on Monday as the latest 5G smartphone in the Vivo sub-brand's lineup. The smartphone is a watered-down version of the iQoo U3 smartphone that was launched in December last year, and is in fact a rebranded variant of the Vivo Y31s that was unveiled in January. The iQoo U3X 5G features the same 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as the iQoo U3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo U3X 5G is now available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on April 1.

iQoo U3X 5G 5G price, availability

The iQoo U3X 5G is available for pre-orders in China on the official Vivo website as well as on JD.com. The iQoo U3X 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The smartphone from Vivo sub brand will go on sale from April 1. The iQoo U3X 5G is offered in two colour options — Blue and Grey. The availability of the smartphone outside China is yet to be revealed.

As we mentioned, the iQoo U3X 5G is a rebranded version of the Vivo Y31s that was launched in China in January. The smartphone from Vivo was launched at a price starting CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

iQoo U3X 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U3X 5G sports a 6.58-inch (1080x2408 pixels) LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 401ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo U3X 5G 5G runs on Origin OS for iQOO 1.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U3X 5G has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It supports 4x digital zoom and portrait, dynamic photo, panoramic, and other camera modes. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front.

The iQoo U3X 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The iQoo phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone measures 164.15x75.34x8.40mm in dimensions and weighs 185.5 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO U3X 5G

iQOO U3X 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

iQoo U3X 5G, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9 Series Sees Over 3 Million Reservations in China Ahead of This Week's Launch
iQoo U3X 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
