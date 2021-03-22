iQoo U3X 5G was launched in China on Monday as the latest 5G smartphone in the Vivo sub-brand's lineup. The smartphone is a watered-down version of the iQoo U3 smartphone that was launched in December last year, and is in fact a rebranded variant of the Vivo Y31s that was unveiled in January. The iQoo U3X 5G features the same 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate as the iQoo U3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo U3X 5G is now available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale on April 1.

iQoo U3X 5G 5G price, availability

The iQoo U3X 5G is available for pre-orders in China on the official Vivo website as well as on JD.com. The iQoo U3X 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The smartphone from Vivo sub brand will go on sale from April 1. The iQoo U3X 5G is offered in two colour options — Blue and Grey. The availability of the smartphone outside China is yet to be revealed.

As we mentioned, the iQoo U3X 5G is a rebranded version of the Vivo Y31s that was launched in China in January. The smartphone from Vivo was launched at a price starting CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

iQoo U3X 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U3X 5G sports a 6.58-inch (1080x2408 pixels) LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 401ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo U3X 5G 5G runs on Origin OS for iQOO 1.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U3X 5G has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It supports 4x digital zoom and portrait, dynamic photo, panoramic, and other camera modes. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front.

The iQoo U3X 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The iQoo phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone measures 164.15x75.34x8.40mm in dimensions and weighs 185.5 grams.

