iQoo U3 has been launched in China, the latest 5G smartphone in the Vivo sub-brand's lineup. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and packs a 5,00mAh battery. The iQoo U3 is already available for pre-sale in China but will begin delivery December 18 onwards. Vivo's latest 5G offering has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone is available in Glow Blue and Too Early Black colour variants and two storage variants. To be noted, is that the iQoo brand operates as a part of Vivo in China, but in India, the brand has tried to distance itself from the parent company, and is positioned as an independent brand.

iQoo U3 5G price, availability

The smartphone has gone live on Vivo's website and has also been listed on China's JD.com. The iQoo U3 is priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 6GB+ 128GB storage variant, and carries a price tag of CYN 1,698 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in China from today, December 14 onwards, till December 17 midnight. Full sale and delivery of the phone will begin on December 18.

The iQoo U3 is offered in two colour options – Glow Blue and Too Early Black. The availability of the smartphone outside China is yet to be revealed.

Vivo iQOO U3 5G specifications, features

The iQoo U3 features a 6.58-inch (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U3 runs on iQoo UI 1.5 based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It can record videos in 4K and supports 10x digital zoom. The camera also has features such as Night scene, portrait, dynamic photo, panoramic, and more. For selfies and video calls, the iQoo U3 has an 8-megapixel camera in the front.

The company has provided 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The iQoo U3 packs a 5,000mAH battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.55mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The iQoo phone also comes with the side-mounted fingerprint. Lastly, the smartphone weighs 164.15mmx75.34mmx8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

