iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21

Listings reveal that the iQoo U1x will have a triple rear camera and be powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 October 2020 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com

iQoo U1x specifications and renders have been leaked ahead of the phone's launch. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on Chinese online retailer platforms, where it is scheduled to go on pre-sale from October 21. iQoo U1x will be offered in Light Black and Morning Forest colour variants, as per the listings. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch display and a side-facing fingerprint scanner, as per the renders. iQoo U1x is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery, the listings add.

The upcoming smartphone by iQoo has been listed on Chinese retailer platforms like JD.com and Tmall. The iQoo U1x listing on JD.com was first spotted by MySmartPrice. Back in July, the iQoo U1 smartphone was launched in China with a triple rear camera setup, along with a 4,500mAh battery and Snapdragon 720G SoC. In China, the iQoo brand is marketed by Vivo, though in India, the two brands are claimed to be independent of each other.

iQoo U1x price, availability

The iQoo U1x is set to go on pre-booking on October 21 as per the listings, so the launch of the phone seems imminent. The price smartphone of the smartphone has been listed as CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,938), but this is only the placeholder and not the official price. It will be available in Light Black and Morning Forest colour variants.

iQoo U1x specifications

The iQoo U1x will have a 6.1-inch display and run on Android 10-based operating system. It has been listed in storage configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 128 GB. Under the hood, the iQoo U1x will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The dual-SIM smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

As per the Tmall listing, the iQoo U1x features a triple rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

