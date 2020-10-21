iQoo U1x has been launched in China as a more affordable variant of the iQoo U1. It boasts of an octa-core processor, a triple rear camera setup, and a notch design for the selfie camera. The phone is offered in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The iQoo U1x has slim bezels on the top and the sides, with a slightly thicker chin. You get a large battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

iQoo U1x price

The iQoo U1x is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and the top tier 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,300). The phone is offered in two colour options – Light Black and Morning Frost. The iQoo U1x is currently on pre-orders in China and will go on sale from November 1.

As of now, it is unclear when the iQoo U1x will come to markets outside China, including India.

iQoo U1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U1x runs iQoo UI based on Android 10. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, and 89 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of cameras, the iQoo U1x features three sensors on the back including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with a f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens housed in a small notch.

The iQoo U1x comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gyro sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and compass. The iQoo U1x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192.3 grams.

