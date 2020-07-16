Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U1 is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also supports OTG reverse charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 July 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo U1 comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo U1 has been launched in China
  • It starts at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for 6GB + 64GB
  • iQoo U1 has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

iQoo U1 has been launched in China as a mid-tier smartphone in Vivo sub-brand's growing lineup. It is powered by octa-core processor and comes with a triple rear camera setup, along with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. The pricing of the iQoo U1 makes it the most affordable smartphone in the brand's lineup. The phone comes a week after iQoo launched a budget 5G phone - iQoo Z1x.

iQoo U1 price

The iQoo U1 comes in three configurations with the base 6GB + 64GB storage model priced at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and the top-tier 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 17,200). The iQoo U1 has three colour options namely, Secret Black, Star Blue, and Sunny Forest White (translated). The phone will go on sale in China starting July 23.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the iQoo U1.

iQoo U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U1 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 percent screen to body ratio. The iQoo U1 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor with the Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.05 lens housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The iQoo U1 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and OTG reverse charging. The sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and compass. In terms of dimensions, the iQoo U1 measures 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

iQOO U1

iQOO U1

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo U1, iQoo U1 price, iQoo U1 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung to Bring Optical Image Stabilisation on New Galaxy A-Series Phones Next Year: Report

Related Stories

iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  8. Realme C11 First Impressions
  9. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  10. Netflix Will Release 17 Indian Titles in the ‘Coming Months’
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Hack: Apple, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Other High-Profile Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
  3. Samsung to Bring Optical Image Stabilisation on New Galaxy A-Series Phones Next Year: Report
  4. Netflix India Unveils 17 Titles for the ‘Coming Months’, With 8 New Movies and Series
  5. Google Ties More Work Tools Into Gmail, Aiming to Get Ahead of Microsoft
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India Later This Month, May Go on Sale in August via Amazon
  7. Zoom Unveils Touchscreen for Home Conferencing
  8. Moto E7 Live Images Surface Online, Hands-on Video Leaked Showing Design
  9. Apple Expands News Offerings With Audio, Local Newspaper Stories
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com