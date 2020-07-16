iQoo U1 has been launched in China as a mid-tier smartphone in Vivo sub-brand's growing lineup. It is powered by octa-core processor and comes with a triple rear camera setup, along with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. The pricing of the iQoo U1 makes it the most affordable smartphone in the brand's lineup. The phone comes a week after iQoo launched a budget 5G phone - iQoo Z1x.

iQoo U1 price

The iQoo U1 comes in three configurations with the base 6GB + 64GB storage model priced at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and the top-tier 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 17,200). The iQoo U1 has three colour options namely, Secret Black, Star Blue, and Sunny Forest White (translated). The phone will go on sale in China starting July 23.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the iQoo U1.

iQoo U1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo U1 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 percent screen to body ratio. The iQoo U1 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor with the Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.05 lens housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The iQoo U1 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and OTG reverse charging. The sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and compass. In terms of dimensions, the iQoo U1 measures 162.05x76.61x8.46mm and weighs 190 grams.

