iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, and iQoo Slide May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests

iQoo Fold could be the foldable Vivo phone tipped to be in the works in April.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 18:04 IST
iQoo has not shared any information on a foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, iQoo Slide may be spotted on China trademark websit
  • iQoo Fold could be the Vivo phone that was tipped back in April
  • iQoo recently launched the mid-tier iQoo Z3 in India

iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, and iQoo Slide could be the Vivo-sub brand's upcoming phones, as per a new report. The company has released smartphones in both mid-range and flagship tier but now, it looks like there are plans to enter the foldable space. The three names have been reportedly spotted on China trademark website suggesting they could debut in China first. No other details are available for the three rumoured phones and till now, even Vivo has not launched a foldable or rollable phone.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared on Twitter a screenshot of a listing that shows three smartphone names, iQoo Roll, iQoo Fold, and iQoo Slide. Additionally, a report by 91Mobiles states it is a China trademark website listing suggesting these phones will arrive in China. iQoo has not released a foldable phone yet and it looks like there are plans for not just a foldable, but a rollable and a phone with a sliding mechanism. As of now, there is no information available on these phones.

iQoo's parent company Vivo does not have a foldable, rollable, or sliding phone in its portfolio so it's interesting to see that its sub-brand is working towards them. But, notably, back in April Vivo and Oppo were tipped to have foldable phones in the works. These rumoured phones were said to have an inward-folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. This rumoured Vivo phone could launch under the iQoo brand as the iQoo Fold.

It should be noted that neither iQoo nor Vivo have shared any information on a foldable or rollable smartphone so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

iQoo recently launched the iQoo Z3 in India as a mid-tier offering that starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Before that, it launched the iQoo 7 series which includes the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend, both of which are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoCs.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
