iQoo has made a name for itself in the smartphone market. The manufacturer, started off as a Vivo sub-brand, has become an independent brand in India. While it initially released smartphones with Vivo's Funtouch OS on top of Android, iQoo developed its own user interface (UI) called Monster UI that was later renamed to iQoo UI, first seen in the iQoo 3. Now, according to a post by the company on its Weibo account, older iQoo phones will also be updated to receive this iQoo UI in mid-June. Additionally, iQoo has officially launched its iQoo community.

The post shared by iQoo through its Weibo account includes a poster with the list of phones that will be receiving iQoo UI. These include the Vivo iQoo, iQoo Neo, iQoo Pro, iQoo New 855, and the iQoo New 855 Racing Edition. These phones are part of the first wave of smartphones by the brand to receive this update, starting in mid-June. All of the aforementioned phones, except for the iQoo New 855 Racing Edition, launched with Vivo's Funtouch OS, based on Android 9. The iQoo New 855 Racing Edition came with Monster UI, based on Android 9. The poster also revealed that iQoo UI will be based on Android 10. Notably, the iQoo 3 is the first phone from the brand to be launched in India with iQoo UI 1.0, based on Android 10.

The list does not include the iQoo Pro 5G that was also launched with Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9. The phone will most likely receive the new UI in the second wave.

Additionally, the brand shared that iQoo community has been officially launched but no further details were given about the same. We believe it will be something similar to the Realme community or Mi community where the companies share developments, news, and updates with their community members.