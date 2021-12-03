Vivo could soon be launching a new smartphone in the iQoo Neo range. According to an alleged listing spotted on the Google Play Console, the specifications for the Vivo V2154A model have been leaked. This model is supposedly the unannounced iQoo Neo 6, which is tipped to initially launch in China during the first quarter of 2022. The alleged listing features select details along with an image of the front design of this model. The V2154A model number had previously surfaced when another listing was spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

According to the listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, the iQoo Neo 6 is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock rate of 2.8GHz. This chipset is supposed to integrate Adreno 660 GPU clocked at 840MHz. The smartphone model supposedly listed on Google Play Console packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The alleged listing mentions that this Vivo smartphone will run on Android 11. The Neo 6 is said to feature either the Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12 depending on the market. More details mentioned in the reported listing specify that the display will support full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It suggests that the iQoo Neo 6 will sport a curved display with a hole-punch centrally-aligned camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.