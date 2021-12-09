Technology News
iQoo Neo 5s Specifications, Images Leak Tips Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hole-Punch Display

iQoo Neo 5s is said to run on the latest OriginOS Ocean UI.

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo Neo 5s is said to carry 128GB of storage

iQoo Neo 5s, the rumoured handset from the Vivo sub-brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed by the company, but two well-known tipsters have shared the images and specifications of the upcoming phone via Weibo. In the leaked renders, iQoo Neo 5s is seen featuring a hole-punch display. The handset is tipped to pack Snapdragon 888 under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. iQoo Neo 5s is also said to debut with the latest OriginOS Ocean UI as well.

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated) shared an image claimed to be of the rumoured iQoo Neo 5s smartphone on Weibo. As mentioned, the upcoming iQoo phone is seen with a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. Further, the image shows the volume key and power button placed on the right spine of the smartphone.

Separately, another Chinese tipster also posted an image and key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Neo 5s on Weibo. According to the tipster, iQoo Neo 5s will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. As mentioned, the device is said to run on the latest OriginOS Ocean UI. The tipster claims that the purported iQoo Neo 5s will be the first smartphone to bundle the new OriginOS Ocean system. iQoo Neo 5s is also said to carry 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, it is tipped to include 4GB of extended RAM.

Previous leaks suggest that iQoo Neo 5s could feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Other tipped specifications of iQoo Neo 5s include a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 66W fast charging support.

However, iQoo has not yet announced any details about iQoo Neo 5s yet. So, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Related Stories

iQoo Neo 5s Specifications, Images Leak Tips Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hole-Punch Display
