Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 5S Design, Specifications Shown Off in Teasers Ahead of December 20 Launch

iQoo Neo 5S is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 December 2021 15:25 IST
iQoo Neo 5S Design, Specifications Shown Off in Teasers Ahead of December 20 Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo/ Weibo

iQoo Neo 5S will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5S will have a 48-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera
  • iQoo Neo 5S is tipped to have a 16-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera
  • iQoo Neo 5S is said to support up to 66W fast charging

iQoo Neo 5S has been officially confirmed to launch in China on December 20. With the launch just around the corner, the Vivo sub-brand has finally revealed the first look of this handset, as well as a few specifications. The image was shared via iQoo's official Weibo account. It depicts the back panel of iQoo Neo 5S sporting a matte black finish. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and LED flash. Along with the image, iQoo also confirmed that iQoo Neo 5S will come with an improved heat dissipation system.

iQoo Neo 5S confirmed specifications, features

iQoo has revealed that the rear camera setup of the upcoming iQoo Neo 5S will feature mechanical optical image stabilisation (OIS). In a later post shared on Weibo, the company has confirmed more specifications and features of this upcoming handset. iQoo Neo 5S will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will also be equipped with a secondary chipset dubbed the 'Display Chip Pro' designed to reduce the rendering burden on the GPU while gaming. This is expected to increase the frame rate without increasing the power consumption. iQoo Neo 5S will also come with an improved heat dissipation system that will cover almost 90 percent of the handset's body.

iQoo Neo 5S rumoured specifications, features

Past leaks have tipped additional features and specifications than what is now confirmed by iQoo. iQoo Neo 5 is expected to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with 4GB of extended RAM. The handset is said to run on the newly announced OriginOS Ocean UI that is based on Android 12. Its supposed 4,500mAh battery is believed to support 66W fast charging. iQoo Neo 5S could feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, this smartphone is rumoured to house a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 5s, iQoo Neo 5S launch, iQoo, Android 12, iQoo Neo 5s Specifications
Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge, Ultra-Thin Glass Launched at Inno Day 2021

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 5S Design, Specifications Shown Off in Teasers Ahead of December 20 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  3. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to ISS
  4. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  5. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  8. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  9. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Postponed to May 19, 2023: Report
  2. iQoo Neo 5S Design, Specifications Shown Off in Teasers Ahead of December 20 Launch
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge, Ultra-Thin Glass Launched at Inno Day 2021
  4. The Suicide Squad Releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24
  5. Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India
  6. Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
  8. Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch
  9. Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plan in India, Costs Re. 1 for 30 Days
  10. Microsoft Teams Brings End-to-End Encryption Support to One-on-One Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com