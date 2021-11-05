iQoo Neo 5s, iQoo Neo 6 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

iQoo Neo range might get two new models to expand its portfolio as per a tipster. Key specifications of these two models have leaked and while the official name of the phones have not been revealed, they are likely to be called the iQoo Neo 5s and iQoo Neo 6 SE. Of the two, the iQoo Neo 5s is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The iQoo Neo 6 SE on the other hand is tipped to come with 66W fast charging support.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station leaked specifications of the rumoured two iQoo Neo phones. While the tipster does not mention the name of the two phones, reports indicate that they may be the iQoo Neo 5s and iQoo Neo 6 SE. The iQoo Neo 5s is tipped to feature an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and pack 4,500mAh battery. The iQoo Neo 5s may be an upgraded version of the iQoo Neo 5 Vitality Edition that was unveiled earlier this year.

Another Chinese tipster Arsenal has claimed that the iQoo Neo 5s may feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera setup. At the back, the phone may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor. The iQoo Neo 5s is also tipped to come with 66W fast charging support. Other leaked specifications include 12GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a linear motor, and dual speakers.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 6 SE is tipped b Digital Chat Station to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. The tipster notes that the phone may come with support for 66W fast charging. It is tipped that both the phones are positioned in the mid-range segment.

The company has not made any official announcements regarding the iQoo Neo 5s or the iQoo Neo 6 SE.