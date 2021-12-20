Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE pack 4,500mAh batteries.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 December 2021 19:41 IST
iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE are offered in multiple colours

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5S offers 66W fast charging
  • Both phones are offered in three variants
  • iQoo Neo 5 SE comes with 55W fast charging

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphones were launched in China on Monday. An addition to the iQoo 5 series of smartphones, the latest handsets come equipped with triple rear cameras, displays with high refresh rate and up to 12GB of RAM. The new phones from the Vivo sub-brand also come with fast charging support, and each phone is offered in three colour options. While the iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale from this week only, the iQoo Neo 5 SE will go on sale next week.

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE price, availability

iQoo Neo 5S is offered in three variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs. 32,100). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the iQoo phone can be purchased at a price of CNY 2899 (roughly Rs. 34,500), and the top-f-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3199 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

Similarly, iQoo Neo 5 SE's base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at CNY 2199 (roughly Rs. 26,100). There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with a price tag of CNY 2399 (roughly Rs. 28,500), and the one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2599 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

While the iQOO Neo 5S is offered in hues of Black, Blue and Orange, the iQoo Neo 5 SE comes in Blue, White and a multicolour hue.

Both iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE are available for pre-order in China. The iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale on December 24, and the iQoo Neo 5 SE will be up for grabs on December 28 in China.

iQoo Neo 5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5S runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As per iQoo, the smartphone comes with a dedicated display chip for great watching experience. Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a heat dissipation system with rare earth materials.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5S comes with a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS lens. There is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper.

The iQoo Neo 5S packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

iQoo Neo 5 SE specifications

Just like the iQoo Neo 5S, the iQoo Neo 5 SE also runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a liquid cooling feature.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5 SE also has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE also packs a 4,500mAh battery but with support for a slower 55W fast charging. The phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the phone are the same as the iQoo Neo 5S. They include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Neo 5 SE

iQOO Neo 5 SE

Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Advertisement
iQOO Neo 5S

iQOO Neo 5S

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5S price, iQoo Neo 5S Specifications, iQoo Neo 5 SE, iQoo Neo 5 SE price, iQoo Neo 5 SE specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin's Days Are Numbered, Lauds Altcoins for Better Use of Blockchain

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three 'World-First' Innovations
  7. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  8. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched
  9. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin's Days Are Numbered, Lauds Altcoins for Better Use of Blockchain
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  5. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  7. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
  8. Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
  9. Dubai World Trade Centre to Set Up Specialised Crypto Zone
  10. Cryptocurrencies Bagged Largest Investment So Far in 2021, Beating Previous Records: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com