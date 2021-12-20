iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphones were launched in China on Monday. An addition to the iQoo 5 series of smartphones, the latest handsets come equipped with triple rear cameras, displays with high refresh rate and up to 12GB of RAM. The new phones from the Vivo sub-brand also come with fast charging support, and each phone is offered in three colour options. While the iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale from this week only, the iQoo Neo 5 SE will go on sale next week.

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE price, availability

iQoo Neo 5S is offered in three variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs. 32,100). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the iQoo phone can be purchased at a price of CNY 2899 (roughly Rs. 34,500), and the top-f-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3199 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

Similarly, iQoo Neo 5 SE's base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at CNY 2199 (roughly Rs. 26,100). There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with a price tag of CNY 2399 (roughly Rs. 28,500), and the one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2599 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

While the iQOO Neo 5S is offered in hues of Black, Blue and Orange, the iQoo Neo 5 SE comes in Blue, White and a multicolour hue.

Both iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE are available for pre-order in China. The iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale on December 24, and the iQoo Neo 5 SE will be up for grabs on December 28 in China.

iQoo Neo 5S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5S runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As per iQoo, the smartphone comes with a dedicated display chip for great watching experience. Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a heat dissipation system with rare earth materials.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5S comes with a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS lens. There is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper.

The iQoo Neo 5S packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

iQoo Neo 5 SE specifications

Just like the iQoo Neo 5S, the iQoo Neo 5 SE also runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a liquid cooling feature.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5 SE also has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE also packs a 4,500mAh battery but with support for a slower 55W fast charging. The phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the phone are the same as the iQoo Neo 5S. They include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.