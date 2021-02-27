Technology News
iQoo Neo 5 Launch Set for March 16, Company Reveals Through a Teaser

iQoo Neo 5 teaser suggests a hole-punch display design.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2021 16:07 IST
iQoo Neo 5 Launch Set for March 16, Company Reveals Through a Teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo Neo 5 has been teased on Weibo

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5 launch date has been revealed online
  • The iQoo phone is rumoured to come with a starting price of CNY 2,998
  • iQoo Neo 5 is also speculated to have Snapdragon 870 SoC

iQoo Neo 5 is set to launch on March 16, Vivo sub-brand iQoo has revealed through a teaser posted on Weibo. The new smartphone will be the successor to the iQoo Neo 3 5G that was unveiled in China in April last year. The iQoo Neo 5 is speculated to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which was introduced last month and featured on the recently launched Xiaomi's Redmi K40. The iQoo Neo 5 is also rumoured to have Samsung's Super AMOLED display as well as a multi-camera setup at the back.

One of the official iQoo accounts on Weibo has released the teaser showing the launch date of the iQoo Neo 5 in China. The teaser image suggests a hole-punch display design on the upcoming phone. However, other details about the iQoo Neo 5 are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Neo 5 price (expected)

Earlier this month, a tipster on Weibo seems to have leaked the pricing and specifications of the iQoo Neo 5. The tipster claimed that the phone would be available with a starting price of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,698 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

iQoo Neo 5 specifications (expected)

According to the tipped specifications, the iQoo Neo 5 will come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display made by Samsung and feature a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is also rumoured to have a triple camera setup at the back, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The iQoo Neo 5 is also said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the phone is rumoured to have a 4,400mAh battery with 88W fast wired and 66W wireless charging support. It is also speculated to come with dual stereo speakers.

Jagmeet Singh
