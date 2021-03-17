Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 5 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 5 comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 March 2021 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo Neo 5 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 5 is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery
  • The phone has a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo Neo 5 will go on sale in China from March 22

iQoo Neo 5 was launched in China on Tuesday by the Vivo sub-brand and it comes with some impressive specifications. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a liquid cooling system that keeps its thermals in check. iQoo Neo 5 is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The phone has slim bezels all around and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. You get a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. While iQoo is a Vivo brand in China, in India, it operates as an independent brand.

iQoo Neo 5 price

The iQoo Neo 5 by Vivo is sold in three configurations, the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage that costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,900), a middle of the pack 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,200), and the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The phone is offered in Cloud Shadow Blue, Night Shadow Black, and Pixel Orange colour options. iQoo Neo 5 is up for pre-sale on the official Vivo website and will go on sale March 22 in China.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability of the iQoo Neo 5.

iQoo Neo 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5 runs OriginOS for iQoo based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 397ppi pixel density. It also supports HDR10/ HDR10+ and boasts of a 91.45 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC with the Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. You get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5 packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the iQoo Neo 5 packs a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in a hole-punch cutout in the top centre of the display.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Neo 5 include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an acclerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo has packed a 4,400mAh battery in the iQoo Neo 5 that supports 66W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.34x76.37x8.43mm and weighs 196 grams.

The phone comes with a graphite board and a liquid cooling system that keeps the iQoo Neo 5 cool under load. iQoo says the phone also has Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology that expands storage, reduces lag, and reduces energy consumption.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 5, iQoo Neo 5 price, iQoo Neo 5 specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xbox Game Pass March 2021 Games: Octopath Traveler, Star Wars: Squadrons, and More

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 5 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17
  4. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G Tipped
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  7. Motorola Moto G30 Review: Safe All-Rounder
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Have an Illuminating Yellow Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba's UC Browser Removed From Chinese Android App Stores Following Unqualified Medical Advertisements
  2. Google Nest Hub 2nd-Generation Smart Display With Sleep-Tracking Features Launched
  3. iQoo Neo 5 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xbox Game Pass March 2021 Games: Octopath Traveler, Star Wars: Squadrons, and More
  5. Twitter Gets One Month to Remove ‘Banned’ Content in Russia, May Get Blocked Otherwise
  6. Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. JioPages Reaches Android TV, to Let Users Browse Web in 8 Indian Languages
  8. Line Messenger App Let Chinese Engineers Access Japan User Data Without Consent: Report
  9. Uber Grants UK Drivers Worker Status in World First
  10. Facebook Set to Launch Newsletter Product for Independent Writers and Journalists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com