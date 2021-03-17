iQoo Neo 5 was launched in China on Tuesday by the Vivo sub-brand and it comes with some impressive specifications. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a liquid cooling system that keeps its thermals in check. iQoo Neo 5 is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The phone has slim bezels all around and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. You get a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. While iQoo is a Vivo brand in China, in India, it operates as an independent brand.

iQoo Neo 5 price

The iQoo Neo 5 by Vivo is sold in three configurations, the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage that costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,900), a middle of the pack 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,200), and the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The phone is offered in Cloud Shadow Blue, Night Shadow Black, and Pixel Orange colour options. iQoo Neo 5 is up for pre-sale on the official Vivo website and will go on sale March 22 in China.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability of the iQoo Neo 5.

iQoo Neo 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5 runs OriginOS for iQoo based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 397ppi pixel density. It also supports HDR10/ HDR10+ and boasts of a 91.45 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC with the Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. You get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 5 packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the iQoo Neo 5 packs a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in a hole-punch cutout in the top centre of the display.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Neo 5 include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an acclerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo has packed a 4,400mAh battery in the iQoo Neo 5 that supports 66W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.34x76.37x8.43mm and weighs 196 grams.

The phone comes with a graphite board and a liquid cooling system that keeps the iQoo Neo 5 cool under load. iQoo says the phone also has Multi-Turbo 5.0 technology that expands storage, reduces lag, and reduces energy consumption.

