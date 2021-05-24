iQoo Neo 5 Lite has launched in the China market as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. The phone features a 48-megapixel rear main camera and has launched in two colour options. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite is an offshoot of the iQoo Neo 5 that was launched earlier, and it comes with a different processor and cameras. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charging support, along with a 144Hz display.
The new iQoo Neo 5 Lite is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White options. It is up for pre-order on the company online store in China.
iQoo Neo 5 Lite runs on the company's Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz screen refresh rate, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
Coming to the camera, the iQoo Neo 5 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degrees field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture) inside the hole-punch cut out placed on the top right corner of the display.
