iQoo Neo 5 Lite With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 44W Flash Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 5 Lite has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 May 2021 18:35 IST
iQoo Neo 5 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery on board
  • The phone comes in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White options
  • iQoo Neo 5 Lite has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera

iQoo Neo 5 Lite has launched in the China market as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. The phone features a 48-megapixel rear main camera and has launched in two colour options. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite is an offshoot of the iQoo Neo 5 that was launched earlier, and it comes with a different processor and cameras. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charging support, along with a 144Hz display.

iQoo Neo 5 Lite price, sale

The new iQoo Neo 5 Lite is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Polar Night Black and Ice Peak White options. It is up for pre-order on the company online store in China.

iQoo Neo 5 Lite specifications

iQoo Neo 5 Lite runs on the company's Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz screen refresh rate, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Coming to the camera, the iQoo Neo 5 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degrees field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture) inside the hole-punch cut out placed on the top right corner of the display.

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
