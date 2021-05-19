Technology News
iQoo Neo 5 Life Launch Date Set for May 24, to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate

iQoo Neo 5 Life will come with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout on the top right corner of the display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2021 14:36 IST
iQoo Neo 5 Life Launch Date Set for May 24, to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate

iQoo Neo 5 Life may be offered in two colours

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5 Life will go on sale in China starting June 1
  • The phone will be up for pre-orders starting May 24
  • iQoo Neo 5 Life will come with a 144Hz display

iQoo Neo 5 Life will launch on May 24, the company has announced through a dedicated landing page and posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It has also confirmed that iQoo Neo 5 Life will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand has teased a few specifications for the phone ahead of its launch. It will come with some tweaks over the regular iQoo Neo 5 that was launched in China back in March.

iQoo has revealed that iQoo Neo 5 Life will be launched on May 24 and pre-orders for the phone will begin the same day. It has also shared some of its specifications on a landing page and Weibo. It will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, 144Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will also feature 8GB of RAM that, thanks to the company's “Memory Fusion Technology” (translated), will allow it to have performance capabilities of 11GB. The landing page also revealed that iQoo Neo 5 Life will go on sale in China form June 1. Pricing details haven't been announced yet.

In terms of design, iQoo Neo 5 Life will have a hole-punch cutout located at the top right corner of the screen. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, and two colour options. iQoo Neo 5 Life has a few differences compared to the vanilla iQoo Neo 5 as the latter sports a 120Hz refresh rate display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter.

iQoo Neo 5 has a slightly different rear camera module compared to iQoo Neo 5 Life. The upcoming phone could be a more affordable version of iQoo Neo 5. As of now, it is unclear if it will come to the Indian market. Last month, iQoo Neo 5 was reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing hinting at an imminent India launch.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 5 Life, iQoo Neo 5 Life Specifications, iQoo Neo 5, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo Neo 5 Life Launch Date Set for May 24, to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate
