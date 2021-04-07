Technology News
iQoo Neo 5 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch

iQoo Neo 5 has allegedly appeared on the BIS site with model number I2012.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 April 2021 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 5 was launched in China last month

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 5 has allegedly appeared on the BIS certification site
  • The iQoo phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • iQoo Neo 5 may launch in India alongside iQoo 7

iQoo Neo 5 is tipped to have received a certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting its India launch is in the works. The iQoo phone debuted in China last month. It comes with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. iQoo Neo 5 also carries up to 12GB of RAM, triple rear cameras, and comes with 66W fast charging support. iQoo is likely to bring the Neo 5 to India alongside the flagship iQoo 7 that carries features such as a 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a screenshot purportedly showing the listing of an iQoo phone on the BIS site. The phone appears to carry the model number I2012 that is believed to be associated with iQoo Neo 5. Benchmark site Geekbench also has multiple entries for the same model number along with iQoo parent company Vivo's name.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the BIS listing of the iQoo phone. The company also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the development.

Last month, iQoo teased the launch of iQoo 7 in India. The smartphone is confirmed to have a price tag of under Rs. 40,000. It was launched initially in China in January with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQoo Neo 5 may come to India alongside the iQoo 7, and the launch is likely to take place in the coming weeks. However, the company hasn't yet provided any details publicly.

iQoo Neo 5 price

The Neo 5 from iQoo debuted in China with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB storage variant at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

iQoo Neo 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 5 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

iQoo has offered up to 256GB of internal storage. iQoo Neo 5 also includes standard connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo Neo 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone measures 163.34x76.37x8.43mm and weighs 196 grams.

Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Vivo iQoo Neo 5

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
