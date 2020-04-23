Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 3 5G includes UFS 3.1 storage and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 3 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The phone comes in Night Black, Sky Blue colour options
  • iQoo Neo 3 5G supports UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 6

iQoo Neo 3 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is equipped with triple rear cameras and a 48-megapixel main camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and features 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It includes UFS 3.1 storage for fast file transfer and has Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity. The iQoo Neo 3 5G comes in two colour options and is set to go on sale on April 29.

iQoo Neo 3 5G price, availability

The iQoo Neo 3 5G is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the 12GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model . Pre-orders are slated to begin today, while the sale of the phone will start April 29 in China. The iQoo Neo 3 5G comes in Night Black and Sky Blue colour options.

Vivo iQoo, iQoo Neo, iQoo Pro, Other Older iQoo Phones to Receive iQoo UI Update Starting Mid-June

There is no word on release outside China right now.

iQoo Neo 3 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 3 5G runs on the iQoo UI, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 400ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is at 90.4 percent. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the iQoo Neo 3 5G with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features include Night View, Portrait, slow motion, time-lapse photography, professional mode, AR cute shot, short video, PDAF, and smart image recognition.

The iQoo Neo 3 5G packs 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The dimensions measure at 163.71x75.55x8.93mm and the phone weighs 198.1 grams. The phone integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G SA/NSA, and more.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 3 5G

iQOO Neo 3 5G

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 3 5G, iQoo Neo 3 5G Price, iQoo Neo 3 5G Specifications, iQoo Neo, iQoo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  2. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  3. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  4. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  5. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  6. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  7. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  8. Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. HP India Offering Free Remote Assistance to PC Users During Lockdown
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Getting Chrome Tab Presentations, Layout Updates, Low-Light Mode, and More
  2. Google Duo Soon to Get New Features, Including Clearer Calls on Low Bandwidth Connections, More Group Call Participants
  3. Israel Suspends Cellphone-Tracking for Coronavirus Quarantine Enforcement
  4. Amazon Launches Data Centre Operations in South Africa
  5. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower
  7. Facebook to Label National Origin of Popular Posts in the US
  8. Zoom Meeting App Daily Users Top 300 Million, While Company Boosts Encryption Features
  9. NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions
  10. Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com