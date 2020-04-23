iQoo Neo 3 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is equipped with triple rear cameras and a 48-megapixel main camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and features 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It includes UFS 3.1 storage for fast file transfer and has Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity. The iQoo Neo 3 5G comes in two colour options and is set to go on sale on April 29.

iQoo Neo 3 5G price, availability

The iQoo Neo 3 5G is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the 12GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model . Pre-orders are slated to begin today, while the sale of the phone will start April 29 in China. The iQoo Neo 3 5G comes in Night Black and Sky Blue colour options.

Vivo iQoo, iQoo Neo, iQoo Pro, Other Older iQoo Phones to Receive iQoo UI Update Starting Mid-June

There is no word on release outside China right now.

iQoo Neo 3 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 3 5G runs on the iQoo UI, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 400ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is at 90.4 percent. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the iQoo Neo 3 5G with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features include Night View, Portrait, slow motion, time-lapse photography, professional mode, AR cute shot, short video, PDAF, and smart image recognition.

The iQoo Neo 3 5G packs 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The dimensions measure at 163.71x75.55x8.93mm and the phone weighs 198.1 grams. The phone integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G SA/NSA, and more.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.