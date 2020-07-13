Technology News
loading

iQOO Unveils 120W Fast Charging Technology, New Phone Expected in August: Report

iQOO’s new tech can charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, full recharge in 15 minutes.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 13 July 2020 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQOO Unveils 120W Fast Charging Technology, New Phone Expected in August: Report

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

iQOO first introduced the 120W fast charging technology last year

Highlights
  • iQOO’s new phone with 120W charging tech tipped to launch in August
  • iQOO already has several fast charging solutions on offer
  • Oppo, Realme also expected to bring fast charging technology soon

iQOO unveiled its 120W ultra-fast charging technology today as per a report. The new offering is believed to be able to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery within just 15 minutes. The Vivo sub-brand, who already has a slew of fast charging options to choose from, first introduced the 120W technology at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China. It seems that fast chargers are on everyone's radar, as rival brand Oppo also announced the launch of its 125W fast charging technology, expected on July 15 and Realme is also tipped to be working on its 100W+ charger, which it reportedly plans to launch this month.

According to a Gizmochina report, the brand said that its 120W technology can charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes and a full recharge can be achieved in just 15 minutes. iQOO already has several fast charging solutions on offer, including the 33W, 44W and 55W technology seen in its smartphones.

Last year, iQOO first talked about the 120W fast charging technology at the Mobile World Congress conference. Since the technology is not yet under mass production, the report also suggests that iQOO might be the first brand in the world to officially announce the same.

Leakster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to reveal that an iQOO phone with the 120W fast charging technology may be unveiled in August. The device may come with super VC liquid cooling technology to maintain an optimal internal temperature.

Last month, it was tipped that the iQOO 3 Pro phone is in the works, which features a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.56-inch screen and fast charging technology. Whether this new phone would feature the 120W charging technology is yet to be confirmed by the Chinese brand.

On the other hand, Oppo announced that it will be launching its 125W fast charging technology on July 15. In another leak, Realme was revealed to be working on a 100W+ fast charging tech. Believed to be called Ultra Dart fast charging, speculations suggest that it can charge up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in just three minutes. The tip also suggests that the tech could see a launch later this month.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 120W Fast Charging, iQOO Fast Charging, 120W Fast Charging, iQOO, Realme, Oppo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
PUBG Mobile Introduces New Anti-Cheat Measure to Crack Down on Cheaters
5 Reasons Why Samsung's Galaxy M31 Is a Great Phone for Millennials
iQOO Unveils 120W Fast Charging Technology, New Phone Expected in August: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  4. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  6. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Launching in India Soon: Flipkart
  7. Google Has Partnered With CBSE to Train Teachers in Virtual Education
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  10. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone Pro 7 With Flip Cameras to Launch Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View
  2. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  3. Fake TikTok Malware Being Spread Through WhatsApp, Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns
  4. iPhone 12 to be Costlier than iPhone 11 Despite Not Having EarPods or Charger, Analyst Claims
  5. Snapchat Brings 'Here for You' Feature to Address Mental Health Issues Faced by Users in India
  6. Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'
  7. Top Trump Aide Warns of 'Strong Actions' on TikTok, Angering China
  8. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India Soon, Company Teases
  9. Tecno Spark 5 Pro With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Announces Rs. 75,000 Crores Investment in India, to Accelerate Digital Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com