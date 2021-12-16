Technology News
loading

iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips

iQoo 9 smartphone spotted on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) website with model number V2171A.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 December 2021 12:48 IST
iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQoo 9 phone is said to launch as the successor to iQoo 8 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 is listed to support 120W fast charging
  • iQoo 9 is tipped to feature 4,700mAh battery
  • New iQoo series phones may debut in early 2022

iQoo 9, the anticipated upcoming handset from the Vivo sub-brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The smartphone, which is expected to come alongside the iQoo 9 Pro, is now said to have been spotted on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) listing with model number V2171A. The listing suggests the fast charging speeds of the smartphone as well. iQoo 9 is likely to come with an upgrade over the iQoo 8 phone that went official in August this year. The new iQoo phone is tipped to debut in early 2022.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, iQoo 9 smartphone with model number V2171A is listed on the 3C certification website. The listing suggests the charging type of the device as well. It is said to support 120W fast charging.

iQoo 9 series, which is expected to include the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro models, has been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. Both phones are likely to come with upgrades over the iQoo 8 series that was launched in August in China and comprised two models — iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro phones are tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery.

The iQoo 9 is said to come with Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, it is likely to have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The vanilla model is reported to come with several gaming-oriented features, including pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on both sides for playing games. The handset is likely to include dual x-axis linear motors for vibration feedback. It is expected to feature a micro-head gimbal mechanism for its camera.

Other specifications of the iQoo 9 series are under wraps for now. While iQoo is yet to announce any details about the upcoming series, a past leak suggests that the company is preparing to launch the iQoo 9 series in late January or early February in next year.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 series, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing; May Feature Exynos 850, Android 12

Related Stories

iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Gadgets 360's Favourite Gadgets of the Year
  4. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
  5. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  6. Water on Mars: ESA's ExoMars Discovers Hidden Reservoir
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  8. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  9. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Whale Activity Goes Up 148 Percent After Tesla's DOGE Announcement
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC Launched, Will Debut on Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor Phones in Q1 2022
  3. WhatsApp Details Features, Services It Offered in India in 2021, From COVID-19 Resources to a QR Camera
  4. India Outlines $10-Billion Plan to Woo Global Chip Makers
  5. 90 Percent of Total Bitcoin Already Mined, but Total Supply to Be Mined in 120 Years: Report
  6. Byju's in Talks to Go Public via SPAC Route: Report
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 142,000 Accounts for Cheating in Less Than One Week
  8. Wikipedia Creator Jimmy Wales’ Computer and NFT Auctioned for Almost $1 Million
  9. Instagram May Soon Allow Longer Videos of Up to 60 Seconds to Be Posted as Stories
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Seems Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com