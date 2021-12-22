Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo
iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro display specifications have been tipped ahead of any official announcements pertaining to the smartphones from the Vivo sub-brand. iQoo 9 Pro is said to feature a large, OLED display with a Quad-HD resolution and curved edges. Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 could come with an OLED display of the same dimensions but with a full-HD+ resolution instead. iQoo previously revealed plans to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the iQoo 9 series is expected to launch in early 2022.
Details of iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro displays were shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are tipped to sport 6.78-inch E5 OLED displays developed by Samsung. However, the iQoo 9 is said to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ resolution with a flat display, while the iQoo 9 Pro will come with a Quad-HD resolution and curved edges, according to the tipster. While the refresh rate of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have not been mentioned, their predecessors iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro both sported 120Hz displays.
iQoo 9 series is expected to feature upgrades over the iQoo 8 series that was launched in August in China, and is likely to feature 4,700mAh batteries, according to reports. Previous reports suggest that the vanilla iQoo 9 variant could feature gaming-oriented features, including pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on either side along with dual x-axis linear motors for haptic feedback.
The high-end iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as the company had previously announced plans to launch a smartphone featuring Snapdragon's most powerful chipset yet. It remains to be seen whether iQoo 9 will feature the same chipset as the high-end variant. iQoo is yet to announce any details about the iQoo 9 series, including specifications or a planned launch date. However, previous reports suggest the company could launch the iQoo 9 series by early February next year.
