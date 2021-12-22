Technology News
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, 6.78-Inch OLED Screens Expected

iQoo 9 Pro could feature a higher resolution display with curved edges.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2021 12:31 IST
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, 6.78-Inch OLED Screens Expected

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

The iQoo 9 series is expected to launch as a successor to the iQoo 8 series (pictured) in early 2022

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro could be launched in early 2022
  • Both iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro displays featured 120Hz refresh rate
  • iQoo 9 is expected to feature a flat display with full-HD+ resolution

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro display specifications have been tipped ahead of any official announcements pertaining to the smartphones from the Vivo sub-brand. iQoo 9 Pro is said to feature a large, OLED display with a Quad-HD resolution and curved edges. Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 could come with an OLED display of the same dimensions but with a full-HD+ resolution instead. iQoo previously revealed plans to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the iQoo 9 series is expected to launch in early 2022.

Details of iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro displays were shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are tipped to sport 6.78-inch E5 OLED displays developed by Samsung. However, the iQoo 9 is said to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ resolution with a flat display, while the iQoo 9 Pro will come with a Quad-HD resolution and curved edges, according to the tipster. While the refresh rate of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have not been mentioned, their predecessors iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro both sported 120Hz displays.

iQoo 9 series is expected to feature upgrades over the iQoo 8 series that was launched in August in China, and is likely to feature 4,700mAh batteries, according to reports. Previous reports suggest that the vanilla iQoo 9 variant could feature gaming-oriented features, including pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on either side along with dual x-axis linear motors for haptic feedback.

The high-end iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as the company had previously announced plans to launch a smartphone featuring Snapdragon's most powerful chipset yet. It remains to be seen whether iQoo 9 will feature the same chipset as the high-end variant. iQoo is yet to announce any details about the iQoo 9 series, including specifications or a planned launch date. However, previous reports suggest the company could launch the iQoo 9 series by early February next year.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Series, Vivo, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
