iQoo 9 series will consist of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones, as per a report. The key specifications of both the phones have allegedly been shared on the Internet as well. The iQoo 9 Pro is claimed to come equipped with a triple rear camera that will have two 50-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, iQoo has shared some camera samples flaunting iQoo 9 Pro's prowess with its 150-degree ultra-wide angle camera. The images show two regular images and other two captured in fisheye mode.

The first development comes as a leaked image on Weibo, which was reshared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The image shows that the iQoo 9 series will consist of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. The tipster has also shared the key specifications of the handsets. Some of these specifications have already been confirmed by iQoo in previous reports.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro specifications

While iQoo 9 is claimed to feature a full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, the pro variant is said to feature a 2K Samsung E5 panel. Under the hood, the phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoCs paired with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 RAM and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones will also sport a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system. Both phones are said to pack 4,700mAh batteries with 120W charging.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro camera details

As far as cameras are concerned, both iQoo 9 and iQoo9 Pro will be fitted with triple rear camera systems, as per the above mentioned image shared on Weibo. The vanilla model will come with a 50-megapixel, 13-megapixel and a 12-megapixel camera setup. The Pro variant is said to feature two 50-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel third sensor. iQoo has already confirmed via a post on Weibo that the smartphones will feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. The poster in the post revealed that the phone will have a 7P lens and Gimbal Stabilization.

In a related post, iQoo teased that the iQoo 9 Pro model will sport a 150-degree ultra-wide angle sensor - something Realme has teased for the Realme GT 2 Pro. It is not known what sensor is paired with the ultra-wide angle lens. The post also says that the phone will also come with a fisheye mode, which is used to capture extreme ultra-wide angle photos. It has shared four photos two of which are regular images and other two are captured in fisheye mode. The details about the camera sensors other than the 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor are yet to be known. The phones will be launched on January 5 in China.