iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped, Pro Variant’s Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Samples Shared by Company

iQoo 9 Pro camera samples show two regular images and other two captured in fisheye mode.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 January 2022 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 9 Pro will feature a 7P lens with gimbal stabilisation

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 series may feature iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones
  • iQoo 9 Pro will pack an ultra-wide angle lens with 150-degree field of vi
  • iQoo 9 series will be launched on January 5

iQoo 9 series will consist of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones, as per a report. The key specifications of both the phones have allegedly been shared on the Internet as well. The iQoo 9 Pro is claimed to come equipped with a triple rear camera that will have two 50-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, iQoo has shared some camera samples flaunting iQoo 9 Pro's prowess with its 150-degree ultra-wide angle camera. The images show two regular images and other two captured in fisheye mode.

The first development comes as a leaked image on Weibo, which was reshared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The image shows that the iQoo 9 series will consist of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. The tipster has also shared the key specifications of the handsets. Some of these specifications have already been confirmed by iQoo in previous reports.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro specifications

While iQoo 9 is claimed to feature a full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, the pro variant is said to feature a 2K Samsung E5 panel. Under the hood, the phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoCs paired with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 RAM and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones will also sport a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system. Both phones are said to pack 4,700mAh batteries with 120W charging.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro camera details

As far as cameras are concerned, both iQoo 9 and iQoo9 Pro will be fitted with triple rear camera systems, as per the above mentioned image shared on Weibo. The vanilla model will come with a 50-megapixel, 13-megapixel and a 12-megapixel camera setup. The Pro variant is said to feature two 50-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel third sensor. iQoo has already confirmed via a post on Weibo that the smartphones will feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. The poster in the post revealed that the phone will have a 7P lens and Gimbal Stabilization.

In a related post, iQoo teased that the iQoo 9 Pro model will sport a 150-degree ultra-wide angle sensor - something Realme has teased for the Realme GT 2 Pro. It is not known what sensor is paired with the ultra-wide angle lens. The post also says that the phone will also come with a fisheye mode, which is used to capture extreme ultra-wide angle photos. It has shared four photos two of which are regular images and other two are captured in fisheye mode. The details about the camera sensors other than the 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor are yet to be known. The phones will be launched on January 5 in China.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 specifications, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro specifications
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
