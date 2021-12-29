iQoo 9 series, which is rumoured to include the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones, will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand also confirmed that the smartphones will feature a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system that will have a soaking plate with an area of 3,926 square millimetres. The news comes a few hours after iQoo announced that the iQoo 9 series will debut on January 5 in China, and at least one phone from the lineup will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

In a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, iQoo shared two images confirming that the phones - likely the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro - will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset will be paired with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 RAM and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage (translated). It also says that the handsets will also pack a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system to keep their temperature in check.

In a teaser a few hours ago, iQoo revealed the battery specifications of the series. Without naming any particular handset, the Chinese brand said that the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging technology, and 50W wireless charging support. If we go by the specifications trend in iQoo 8 series, the iQoo 8 Pro has a larger battery with 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging. It could be possible that the battery specifications belong to the rumoured iQoo 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the iQoo 9 series will launch on January 5 in China. The phones will feature the second generation 2K E5 AMOLED screen from Samsung, and sport a triple rear camera system.