Technology News
loading

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

iQoo 9 Pro's Indian variant is said to pack the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 January 2022 19:09 IST
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery in India

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 series was launched in China on January 5
  • iQoo 9 Pro is said to sport a 50-megapixel main sensor
  • iQoo 9 is tipped to support 120W charging

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones recently made their debut in China. The handsets are now making their way to other global markets including India soon. The Indian variants of both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are said to pack different specifications, compared to other variants. Ahead of the official announcement, key features of the new iQoo 9 series phones have leaked online. Both the handsets are said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and are expected to carry a triple rear camera unit. iQoo 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor and the Pro model is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. iQoo 9 Indian variant is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main camera, while iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary camera.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

Known tipster Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) tweeted the key specifications of the vanilla iQoo 9 handset. According to the tipster, the Indian variant of iQoo 9 smartphone will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, iQoo 9 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is said to carry an intelligent display chip as well.

For optics, iQoo 9 could feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel main sensor. The camera unit also comprises a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 13-megapixel shooter with 50mm focal length. Further, the iQoo handset is tipped to include 120W charging support.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

Another noted tipster, Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogeshi) separately tweeted specifications of iQoo 9 Pro. As per the leak, iQoo 9 Pro's Indian variant sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the model unveiled in China, the Indian variant is also said to pack the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. According to the tipster, iQoo 9 Pro smartphone will come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The triple rear camera unit of the smartphone is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with a telephoto sensor and ultrawide sensor. For selfies, iQoo 9 Pro could feature a 16-megapixel shooter at the front as well. The handset is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 9

iQOO 9

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 series, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PUBG Developer Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, Google

Related Stories

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  4. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  5. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  9. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  10. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  2. PUBG Developer Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, Google
  3. Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display
  5. Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down
  6. Google Shows Faith in Work-From-Office With $1-Billion London Deal
  7. Criminal Usage of Cryptocurrencies Will Drop as More Countries Adopt Security Measures in 2022: Chainalysis
  8. LG Energy Solution Raises $10.8 Billion in South Korea's Biggest IPO
  9. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com