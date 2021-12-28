Technology News
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQoo has confirmed to launch the iQoo 9 series on January 5 in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 December 2021 14:51 IST
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 9 series phones will run on Android 12

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro is all set to launch in the Chinese market
  • As per the listing, both models have 12GB of RAM
  • iQoo 9 Pro scored 1,277 points in single-core testing

iQoo 9 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Vivo sub-brand, is all set to go official on January 5 next year. The upcoming series from iQoo is said to include the vanilla iQoo 9 model alongside iQoo 9 Pro. Ahead of the formal debut, the handsets have been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at their key specifications. The upcoming iQoo 9 series phones are expected to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro could run on Android 12 as well.

The upcoming iQoo 9 has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2171A. The smartphone has scored 1,233 points in single-core testing and 3,674 points in multi-core testing. iQoo 9 Pro, on the other hand, appeared on the benchmarking site with model number V2172A. It scored 1,277 points and 3,787 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing reveals that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will have 12GB of RAM. As per the Geekbench listing, both phones will run on Android 12 as well.

As per the listing, a chipset with the codename 'taro' will power the iQoo 9 series. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores capped at 1.79GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on iQoo 9 series handsets.

iQoo 9 series has been in the rumour mill for quite a while now. Both phones are likely to come with upgrades over the iQoo 8 series which was launched in August in China and comprised two models — iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro phones are said to sport 6.78-inch E5 OLED displays developed by Samsung. They are tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery as well.

Recently, iQoo has confirmed that it will be launching the iQoo 9 lineup on January 5 in China.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
