Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

iQoo 9 series comprises three models — iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 February 2022 14:05 IST
iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

Photo Credit: Twitter/ iQoo India

iQoo 9 series is teased to launch in two colourways

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 series is teased to have to have a 'Superior Camera'
  • The series will have three smartphones, iQoo announced
  • iQoo 9 series alleged price in India surface online

iQoo 9 series launch in India will take place on February 23. The series will have three devices in total, namely iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. iQoo 9 Pro is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone series from the Vivo sub-brand will be available via Amazon and is teased to come with an “iconic Legend tricolor design” on the back panel. The iQoo 9 series was first launched in China last month. Separately, the possible pricing of the iQoo 9 series in India also surfaced online.

As per a media invite from the company, the iQoo 9 series of smartphones will be launched at an event scheduled for February 23. There is not much information regarding the launch yet and iQoo is expected to reveal the details soon. However, the company has already revealed that the handsets will retail on Amazon and the series will be an Amazon exclusive. Meanwhile, the Chinese company has been teasing the smartphone series on its official Twitter handle over this week.

As per iQoo India's latest tweet, the back panel of the smartphones in the iQoo 9 series will come with “the iconic Legend tricolor design.” This refers to a strip representing BMW colours that has been seen on older iQoo phones as well. In another tweet, the Chinese company's India arm has shared a short video clip which teases the power of the smartphones. The clip suggests that the phone can handle multitasking and gaming among other heavy usage tasks easily. It also teases two colourways in which the phones are expected to make their debut in India. Another tweet hints at “Next Gen Gaming and Superior Camera”.

iQoo 9 series price in India (expected)

Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 series price in India have been tipped ahead of the launch. As per a report by PassionateGeeks, iQoo 9 Pro 5G top-end variant retail box price is Rs. 74,990 but it is said to be available in the Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 58,000 price bracket. The vanilla iQoo 9 could be priced in between Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 47,000, whereas the iQoo 9 SE is claimed to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

It is noteworthy that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have already been launched in China. The Indian variants of these models are said to offer a different list of specifications as compared to the Chinese models.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

The India variant of iQoo 9 is tipped to run Android 12. It may feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is claimed to pack a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

iQoo 9 Pro India variant is reported to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup on the phone is suggested to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo 9 SE, iQoo, Amazon, iQoo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo 9 price in India, iQoo 9 SE price in India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Released, watchOS 8.4.2 Update Out Now

Related Stories

iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  6. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  7. Thomson Oath Pro Max 55-inch Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55OPMAX9055) Review
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  9. Gehraiyaan movie review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  10. Android 13 First Developer Preview With Privacy Changes Released
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out New Voice Calling Interface for Select Beta Testers on Android
  2. Government Has Sovereign Right to Tax Cryptocurrency; Decision on Ban to Come Later: Finance Minister
  3. Crypto Miners Face Stricter Oversight in Kazakhstan as President Tokayev Orders Electricity Tax Hike: Report
  4. iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’
  5. iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Released, watchOS 8.4.2 Update Out Now
  6. Android 13 Developer Preview 1 With Privacy-Focussed Changes Released: Check Compatibility, New Features
  7. Wordle Starts Redirecting to New York Times Website, Some Players Report Streaks Getting Reset
  8. macOS 12.2.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Out Now, Resolves Battery Drain on Intel-Based MacBook Models
  9. Nokia 105 Africa Edition Feature Phone With Unisoc 6531E SoC Launched
  10. Realme Pad Mini Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature Unisoc SoC, Android 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.