iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were launched at an event in China, with both the new smartphones sporting the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The smartphones are oriented towards gamers and are equipped with UFS 3.1 storage. The vanilla iQoo 9 is equipped with a flat 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display, while iQoo 9 Pro sports a curved 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ E5 OLED display. iQoo also took the wraps off OriginOS Ocean which is based on Android 12. It will ship with the iQoo 9 series and arrive on other iQoo devices this year.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro price, availability

The new iQoo 9 is priced at RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model. The smartphone will also be sold in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant for RMB 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,600) and a 12GB + 512GB storage configuration priced at RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,240).

Meanwhile, iQoo 9 Pro price is set at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. iQoo will also sell the smartphone in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant priced at RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400) and a 12GB + 512GB storage model priced at RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,300).

iQoo 9 specifications

iQoo 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. iQoo 9 features an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The new iQoo 9 is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 sensor which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also comes with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. Meanwhile, iQoo 9 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone is powered by a 4,700mAh battery and comes with support for 120W fast charging.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications

Like its more affordable sibling, iQoo 9 Pro is also powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone comes with UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo sports a curved 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

iQoo 9 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, iQoo 9 Pro sports a provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera.