iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launch Date Set for January 5, Leaked Poster Shows; Triple Rear Cameras Teased

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro will launch in China first.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 December 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 9's teaser image shows it in a white colour option with iQoo's signature Red, Indigo, Red stripes

Highlights
  • iQoo 9's India launch date is not yet known
  • Its triple rear camera setup will get optical image stabilisation
  • iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro said to get Samsung E5 AMOLED displays

iQoo 9 series will be launching in China on January 5, as per a leaked poster that recently surfaced online. The Vivo sub-brand has also teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone series, which is said to comprise the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. iQoo shared an image of the iQoo 9 that shows one of the colour options of the smartphone. Furthermore, a tipster has also shared a couple of images suggesting the design of iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro.

Through a post on Weibo, iQoo shared that its iQoo 9 series will soon be launching in China. However, the date of the launch of the smartphone series, which is January 5, was leaked via an image shared by a known tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese). Furthermore, both images tease the design of the upcoming smartphone which is said to comprise the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. There is no information on the India launch of the smartphones yet.

The images show the back of an iQoo 9 smartphone. The camera island appears to be housing a triple rear camera setup with the mention of optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with the words "Ultra Sensing". The smartphone is shown with a white colour option with the signature iQoo Red, Indigo, and Blue stripes.

Furthermore, through a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some images of the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. The images show the purported design of the upcoming smartphone which is similar to the teaser image shared by iQoo. However, the images shared by the tipster have a dragon-shaped design in Grey along with iQoo's branding.

Earlier this week, the tipster also shared some specifications of the iQoo 9 series. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are said to get 6.78-inch Samsung E5 OLED displays. The vanilla iQoo 9 is said to get a flat display while iQoo 9 Pro is said to get a curved display.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology

