iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were launched in China on January 5, and the company has already confirmed both smartphones will be making their way to India. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but a tipster claims that the smartphones will launch with modified specifications in India. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will come with tweaked specifications to keep the cost of the smartphones down in India, according to the tipster.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the upcoming iQoo 9 will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, just like the iQoo 8 series that was launched in August last year. Meanwhile, iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company launched iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro last week in China, with both smartphones sporting the latest chip from Qualcomm. According to Brar, both smartphones will also come with different specifications in India. The company recently confirmed that both smartphones would launch in India, but is yet to specify an official launch date.

iQOO 9 series for India gets a mix between iQOO 8 and 9.



SD888 on the vanilla model

SD8 Gen 1 on the Pro model



These won't be the exact same ones launched in China, some features/hardware will be removed to keep the cost down. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 10, 2022

While iQoo is yet to reveal the official specifications of both smartphones in India, the company recently created a microsite for iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro, where it has revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery will be available in the iQoo 9 Pro. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will support 120W charging, according to the company's microsite.

iQoo 9 specifications (China)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9 that was launched in China on January 5, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone comes with iQoo's VC Liquid Cooling technology for improved thermal control, according to the company. The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

iQoo 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. The smartphone runs on a 4,700mAh battery and comes with support for 120W Flash Charging support on the Chinese version.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (China)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9 Pro is equipped with a curved 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. iQoo 9 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also equipped with the company's VC Liquid Cooling technology that offers better thermal management, according to iQoo.

iQoo 9 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 10-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the handset features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The recently launched iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 120W Flash Charging, according to the company.