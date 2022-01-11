Technology News
loading

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications

iQoo 9 is tipped to sport the Snapdragon 888 SoC in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2022 12:25 IST
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 9 Pro will run on a 4,700mAh battery in India, according to the iQoo 9 series microsite

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in China
  • iQoo 8 was launched in 2021 with the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery in India

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were launched in China on January 5, and the company has already confirmed both smartphones will be making their way to India. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but a tipster claims that the smartphones will launch with modified specifications in India. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will come with tweaked specifications to keep the cost of the smartphones down in India, according to the tipster.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the upcoming iQoo 9 will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, just like the iQoo 8 series that was launched in August last year. Meanwhile, iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company launched iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro last week in China, with both smartphones sporting the latest chip from Qualcomm. According to Brar, both smartphones will also come with different specifications in India. The company recently confirmed that both smartphones would launch in India, but is yet to specify an official launch date.

While iQoo is yet to reveal the official specifications of both smartphones in India, the company recently created a microsite for iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro, where it has revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery will be available in the iQoo 9 Pro. Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will support 120W charging, according to the company's microsite.

iQoo 9 specifications (China)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9 that was launched in China on January 5, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone comes with iQoo's VC Liquid Cooling technology for improved thermal control, according to the company. The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

iQoo 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. The smartphone runs on a 4,700mAh battery and comes with support for 120W Flash Charging support on the Chinese version.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (China)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9 Pro is equipped with a curved 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. iQoo 9 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also equipped with the company's VC Liquid Cooling technology that offers better thermal management, according to iQoo.

iQoo 9 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 10-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the handset features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The recently launched iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 120W Flash Charging, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 9

iQOO 9

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications, iQoo 9 India Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro India Specifications, iQoo 9 Series, iQoo 9 Series India
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched

Related Stories

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  5. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With 20 Hours of Battery Life Debut in India
  7. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  2. Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 With 14-Day Battery Life, 8-Channel PPG Heart-Rate Sensor Launched
  4. China's Chang'e 5 Lunar Lander Finds First On-Site Evidence of Water on Moon
  5. Motorola Razr 3 Teased by Company Official; Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Crypto Price Chart Turns Red as Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Altcoins Tumble in Value
  7. NFT Sales Hit $25 Billion in 2021, But Growth Shows Signs of Slowing
  8. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Meta Makes Booster Shots Mandatory for Returning Workers, Office Reopening Delayed
  10. Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com