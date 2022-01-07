Technology News
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro to Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, Triple Cameras: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Series finalists are set to battle it out on the company’s iQoo 7 Legend smartphone on January 13.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2022 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro come with VC Liquid Cooling technology for improved thermal management

Highlights
  • iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro were launched on January 5 in China
  • iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Both iQoo 9 series smartphones feature 50-megapixel triple camera setups

iQoo 9 series, which includes the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones, is reportedly set to launch in India in the near future. The smartphones were launched in China on January 5 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, improved thermal management technology, and support for 120W Flash Charge technology. Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Series, the country's biggest e-sports event for the battle royale game, will reportedly feature the company's iQoo 7 Legend smartphone in the finals round.

Both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will launch in India “very soon,” according to an IANS report citing iQoo Chief Executive Officer Nipun Marya. Finalists at the BGMI Series will play on the iQoo 7 Legend handset on January 13, according to the report. The company is yet to officially announce details of the iQoo 9 series launch as well as pricing in India.

iQoo 9 specifications

iQoo 9, which was launched in China on January 5, is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage and features iQoo's VC Liquid Cooling technology for better thermal management.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. iQoo runs on a 4,700mAh battery which can be charged at 120W fast charging speed with the company's Flash Charge technology.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications

iQoo 9 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset features iQoo's VC Liquid Cooling technology for improved thermal management. The smartphone is equipped with a curved 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

The recently launched iQoo 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 10-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. It also sports a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Like the more affordable iQoo 9, the new iQoo 9 Pro is also equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W Flash Charging support, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 9

iQOO 9

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO 7 Legend

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • Eye-catching design
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Good value for money
  • Great telephoto and macro cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • No IP rating
Read detailed iQOO 7 Legend review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Series, iQoo, iQoo 9 India Launch, iQoo 9 Specifications, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch

