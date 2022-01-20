Technology News
iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Hints at Imminent Launch

iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant is claimed to come with 12GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 January 2022 14:33 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were launched in China

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 Indian variant may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Both the phones have a display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • iQoo 9 Pro China variant features a 50-megapixel primary camera

iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the phone could launch in the country soon. The listing shows that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand launched the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro in China earlier this month. Reports have suggested that the Indian variants of the phones will be a little different from the ones that made their debut in China.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, a smartphone with model number Vivo I2020, said to be the Indian variant of iQoo 9 Pro, has been benchmarked on Geekbench. The listing shows the handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The alleged iQoo phone scores 1,240 points in single-core and 3,590 points in multi-core tests. Furthermore, this particular handset runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and is expected to have Funtouch OS 12 skin on top of it.

Recently, a report claimed that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro variants that will make their debut in India will have different specifications from the ones that were launched in China on January 5. Some features/ hardware are said to be tweaked to keep the cost of the smartphones down. Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier claimed that iQoo 9 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, like in the iQoo 8 series. There is no information from the company in this regard.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro specifications

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were recently launched in China. iQoo 9 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the triple rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charging support.

The iQoo 9 Pro smartphone, on the other hand, gets a curved 6.78-inch quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has the same SoC as the iQoo9 but gets up to 512GB inbuilt storage option. There is a triple camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, iQoo 9 Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications

