iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the phone could launch in the country soon. The listing shows that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand launched the vanilla iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro in China earlier this month. Reports have suggested that the Indian variants of the phones will be a little different from the ones that made their debut in China.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, a smartphone with model number Vivo I2020, said to be the Indian variant of iQoo 9 Pro, has been benchmarked on Geekbench. The listing shows the handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The alleged iQoo phone scores 1,240 points in single-core and 3,590 points in multi-core tests. Furthermore, this particular handset runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and is expected to have Funtouch OS 12 skin on top of it.

Recently, a report claimed that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro variants that will make their debut in India will have different specifications from the ones that were launched in China on January 5. Some features/ hardware are said to be tweaked to keep the cost of the smartphones down. Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier claimed that iQoo 9 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, like in the iQoo 8 series. There is no information from the company in this regard.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro specifications

iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were recently launched in China. iQoo 9 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the triple rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charging support.

The iQoo 9 Pro smartphone, on the other hand, gets a curved 6.78-inch quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has the same SoC as the iQoo9 but gets up to 512GB inbuilt storage option. There is a triple camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, iQoo 9 Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

