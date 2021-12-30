iQoo 9 Pro display specifications have been revealed by the Vivo sub-brand. As per a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the Pro variant will sport an AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology and curved edges. In its previous post, iQoo already confirmed that the handset will come with Samsung E5 AMOLED display. The iQoo series, which is expected to feature the vanilla iQoo 9 along with the iQoo 9 Pro handset, will be launched in China on January 5.

As per multiple images posted by iQoo on its Weibo handle, the iQoo 9 Pro will come with a Samsung E5 AMOLED curved display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the display will offer natural reproduction of images with its 2K resolution and Diamond Super Vision Technology (translated). The display will have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The iQoo 9 Pro will sport a 120Hz refresh rate, and since it is an LTPO panel, it should offer low power consumption. iQoo also confirmed that the screen will feature a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, 800000:1 contrast ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, and 517ppi pixel density.

Furthermore, the iQoo 9 Pro will be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor can unlock a smartphone even if there is dirt or water on the user's hands. The phone will have a wide fingerprint scanning area of 578 square millimetres. One of the images also shows that the phone will come with a USB Type-C port that will have a speaker grille on its right and a SIM card slot on its left.

The company has already confirmed that iQoo 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 RAM and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage (translated). Furthermore, the handset will feature a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system that will have a soaking plate with an area of 3,926 square millimetres. The iQoo 9 series will debut in China on January 5, and at least one phone from the lineup will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.