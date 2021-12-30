Technology News
iQoo 9 Pro will offer 1500 nits of brightness.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 December 2021 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 9 series of smartphones will be launched on January 5

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 Pro display to have curved edges
  • The phone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo 9 Pro is likely to get 120W fast charging support

iQoo 9 Pro display specifications have been revealed by the Vivo sub-brand. As per a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the Pro variant will sport an AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology and curved edges. In its previous post, iQoo already confirmed that the handset will come with Samsung E5 AMOLED display. The iQoo series, which is expected to feature the vanilla iQoo 9 along with the iQoo 9 Pro handset, will be launched in China on January 5.

As per multiple images posted by iQoo on its Weibo handle, the iQoo 9 Pro will come with a Samsung E5 AMOLED curved display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the display will offer natural reproduction of images with its 2K resolution and Diamond Super Vision Technology (translated). The display will have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The iQoo 9 Pro will sport a 120Hz refresh rate, and since it is an LTPO panel, it should offer low power consumption. iQoo also confirmed that the screen will feature a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, 800000:1 contrast ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, and 517ppi pixel density.

Furthermore, the iQoo 9 Pro will be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor can unlock a smartphone even if there is dirt or water on the user's hands. The phone will have a wide fingerprint scanning area of 578 square millimetres. One of the images also shows that the phone will come with a USB Type-C port that will have a speaker grille on its right and a SIM card slot on its left.

The company has already confirmed that iQoo 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 RAM and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage (translated). Furthermore, the handset will feature a VC three-dimensional heat dissipation system that will have a soaking plate with an area of 3,926 square millimetres. The iQoo 9 series will debut in China on January 5, and at least one phone from the lineup will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo 9 Series, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo Y21T Renders Appear Online; Suggest Bezel-Less Design, Triple Rear Cameras
LG's Next-Generation OLED EX Technology Delivers Improved Brightness, Allows for Smaller Bezels in TVs

