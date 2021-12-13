Technology News
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro are rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Updated: 13 December 2021 12:21 IST
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Feature 4,700mAh Battery, Offer 120W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 9 is set to succeed the iQoo 8 series next year

  • The iQoo 9 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo 9 is tipped to have pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons
  • It is said to feature a larger battery than its predecessors

iQoo is rumoured to be debuting the iQoo 9 series of smartphones in China early next month. It is believed to be arriving in India in late January or early February. The Vivo sub-brand is expected to skip the release of the iQoo 8 series in India, which launched in China in August. Recently, iQoo had confirmed its plan of launching a flagship phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone is believed to be the rumoured iQoo 9. In addition, a recent leak claims to suggest the battery size and fast charging capabilities of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro.

The leak comes from known tipster Panda is Bald on Weibo who has claimed that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will feature a 4,700mAh battery. Both the handsets are expected to also support 120W fast charging. In comparison, iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro support 120W fast charging but feature different sized batteries. iQoo 8 houses a 4,350mAh battery and iQoo 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

There has not been any official word regarding the iQoo 9 series, but past leaks have claimed to reveal the supposed specifications of the base iQoo 9 handset. It is said to pair its top-end Qualcomm SoC with a new heat dissipation system for maintaining optimum temperatures. iQoo 9 is claimed to be equipped with a second-generation display chipset for enhancing on-screen visuals. Additionally, it is supposed to have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is tipped to feature several gaming-oriented features, including pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on both sides for playing games. It is supposed to be fitted with dual x-axis linear motors for vibration feedback. The handset is expected to feature a micro-head gimbal mechanism for its camera. Notably, this feature was previously only offered in the iQoo 8 Pro model.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo
