Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo
iQoo is rumoured to be debuting the iQoo 9 series of smartphones in China early next month. It is believed to be arriving in India in late January or early February. The Vivo sub-brand is expected to skip the release of the iQoo 8 series in India, which launched in China in August. Recently, iQoo had confirmed its plan of launching a flagship phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone is believed to be the rumoured iQoo 9. In addition, a recent leak claims to suggest the battery size and fast charging capabilities of the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro.
The leak comes from known tipster Panda is Bald on Weibo who has claimed that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will feature a 4,700mAh battery. Both the handsets are expected to also support 120W fast charging. In comparison, iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro support 120W fast charging but feature different sized batteries. iQoo 8 houses a 4,350mAh battery and iQoo 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery.
There has not been any official word regarding the iQoo 9 series, but past leaks have claimed to reveal the supposed specifications of the base iQoo 9 handset. It is said to pair its top-end Qualcomm SoC with a new heat dissipation system for maintaining optimum temperatures. iQoo 9 is claimed to be equipped with a second-generation display chipset for enhancing on-screen visuals. Additionally, it is supposed to have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is tipped to feature several gaming-oriented features, including pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on both sides for playing games. It is supposed to be fitted with dual x-axis linear motors for vibration feedback. The handset is expected to feature a micro-head gimbal mechanism for its camera. Notably, this feature was previously only offered in the iQoo 8 Pro model.
