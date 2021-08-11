iQoo 8 series will be unveiled in China on August 17 and ahead of its launch, the Vivo-sub brand has shared its camera details along with some samples. iQoo 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. iQoo 8 series will include the vanilla iQoo 8 and the iQoo 8 Pro, and while the company has not shared specifications for the two phones, a known tipster has hinted at what to expect from them.

Starting with the camera sample, iQoo took to Weibo to share that the iQoo 8 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor will be a 50-megapixel sensor while the secondary will be a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Details for the third sensor have not been shared yet. The camera samples are for the iQoo 8 Pro and they show a white lizard on a branch with a black background. It shows deep blacks and sharp contrast between the colours. iQoo said the camera setup includes OIS with five-axis anti-shake micro-head (translated) stabilising feature.

As for the specifications, a tipster with the pseudonym Panda is Bald (translated) shared on Weibo that the vanilla iQoo 8 will feature a 10-bit 1080p display. It is said to pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor and two 13-megapixel sensors. It may be backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to feature a 6.78-inch 2K display and a triple rear camera setup (as seen in the official post). The setup is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 SoC, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Pro model may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQoo 8 series will launch in China on August 17 and the Pro model was recently tipped to come in a BMW Motorsport Edition as well. The iQoo 7 series launched in China in January this year and then in India in April. The iQoo 8 series can be expected to follow the same gap in terms of its India launch.