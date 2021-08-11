Technology News
loading

iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface

iQoo 8 Pro may feature a 16-megapixel tertiary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2021 13:55 IST
iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 8 Pro will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 series to launch on August 17
  • The iQoo 8 series will be powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  • iQoo 8 series will feature a 2K display

iQoo 8 series will be unveiled in China on August 17 and ahead of its launch, the Vivo-sub brand has shared its camera details along with some samples. iQoo 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. iQoo 8 series will include the vanilla iQoo 8 and the iQoo 8 Pro, and while the company has not shared specifications for the two phones, a known tipster has hinted at what to expect from them.

Starting with the camera sample, iQoo took to Weibo to share that the iQoo 8 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor will be a 50-megapixel sensor while the secondary will be a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Details for the third sensor have not been shared yet. The camera samples are for the iQoo 8 Pro and they show a white lizard on a branch with a black background. It shows deep blacks and sharp contrast between the colours. iQoo said the camera setup includes OIS with five-axis anti-shake micro-head (translated) stabilising feature.

As for the specifications, a tipster with the pseudonym Panda is Bald (translated) shared on Weibo that the vanilla iQoo 8 will feature a 10-bit 1080p display. It is said to pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor and two 13-megapixel sensors. It may be backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to feature a 6.78-inch 2K display and a triple rear camera setup (as seen in the official post). The setup is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 SoC, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Pro model may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQoo 8 series will launch in China on August 17 and the Pro model was recently tipped to come in a BMW Motorsport Edition as well. The iQoo 7 series launched in China in January this year and then in India in April. The iQoo 8 series can be expected to follow the same gap in terms of its India launch.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 8 Pro

iQOO 8 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 8 Pro, iQoo 8 Pro Specifications, iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  3. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  6. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  9. Poco F3 GT Review: Only Performance Focussed?
  10. OnePlus Trolls Samsung Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface
  2. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
  3. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
  4. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  5. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  6. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  7. Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
  8. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
  9. OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  10. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com