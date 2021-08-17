Technology News
iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC while iQoo 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 18:36 IST
iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 8 Pro is offered in two finishes

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600)
  • iQoo 8 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300)
  • iQoo 8 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation

iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro have been launched in China as successors to the iQoo 7 series from January this year. The two phones come with several upgrades over the previous generation. Both iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro feature triple rear cameras and are offered in BMW M Motorsport colourways. The vanilla iQoo 8 is available in a total of three finishes while iQoo 8 Pro is available in just two finishes. They also come with high refresh rate displays with 10-bit colour.

iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro: Price, availability

iQoo 8 is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 48,200). The phone is offered in two finishes — Legendary Edition with the BMW M Motorsport colourway and a Black colour variant.

iQoo 8 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,100) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB + 512GB storage configuration. It comes in two finishes — Legendary Edition and Track Version.

Both phones are up for pre-orders in China. iQoo 8 will go on sale starting August 24 while iQoo 8 Pro will go on sale starting August 26. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

iQoo 8 specifications

iQoo 8 runs Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo on top. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, iQoo 8 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 sensor primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as well as facial recognition. iQoo 8 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 159.06x75.14x8.63mm and weighs 199.9 grams.

iQoo 8 Pro specifications

iQoo 8 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 517ppi pixel density, and HDR support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Pro model comes with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor with an f/1.75 lens and gimbal stabilisation, a 48-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.23 aperture. At the front, iQoo 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options and sensors are the same as the vanilla iQoo 8. However, the Pro model features an ultrasonic 3D wide area in-display fingerprint sensor. It also packs a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.01x75.2x9.19mm and weighs 202.5 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Price, iQoo 8 Specifications, iQoo 8 Pro, iQoo 8 Pro Price, iQoo 8 Pro Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Itel A48 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  
