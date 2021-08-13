Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo
iQoo 8 series will feature 120W fast charging and the Pro model will additionally come with 50W wireless charging, the company has confirmed. iQoo 8 series is set to launch in China on August 17 and the company has been teasing specifications of the two phones. The iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro will be the two models in the series with the latter having a BMW M Sport colourway. Recently, the company teased the design for the Pro model with the BMW M Sport livery.
The Vivo-sub brand iQoo will be launching its flagship iQoo 8 series in China on August 17. The company's latest teaser for the upcoming phones revealed via Weibo says that both models — iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro — will feature 120W fast charging. The Pro model will also support 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Notably, the iQoo 7 series models launched in China also feature 120W fast charging but the Indian variants only pack 66W fast charging support.
Till now, the iQoo 8 series has been confirmed to come with Samsung's E5 display with a 2K resolution. The two models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoCs, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup but the details for the tertiary sensor are unclear.
The company has also shown off the design of the iQoo 8 Pro's BMW M Sport colorway and it comes with the iconic tri-colour strip at the back.
As per leaked pricing for the iQoo 8 Pro, the phone is said to cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
The iQoo 8 could soon launch in India with a known tipster recently claiming that a model number associated with the phone spotted in an IMEI database listing is of the Indian variant of the vanilla model.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement