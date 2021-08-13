Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging

iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging

iQoo 8 Pro model will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 August 2021 12:56 IST
iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 8 series will support 120W fast charging, at least in China

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 series will launch on August 17
  • iQoo 8 Pro will support 10W reverse wireless charging
  • iQoo 8 is said to cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700)

iQoo 8 series will feature 120W fast charging and the Pro model will additionally come with 50W wireless charging, the company has confirmed. iQoo 8 series is set to launch in China on August 17 and the company has been teasing specifications of the two phones. The iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro will be the two models in the series with the latter having a BMW M Sport colourway. Recently, the company teased the design for the Pro model with the BMW M Sport livery.

The Vivo-sub brand iQoo will be launching its flagship iQoo 8 series in China on August 17. The company's latest teaser for the upcoming phones revealed via Weibo says that both models — iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro — will feature 120W fast charging. The Pro model will also support 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Notably, the iQoo 7 series models launched in China also feature 120W fast charging but the Indian variants only pack 66W fast charging support.

Till now, the iQoo 8 series has been confirmed to come with Samsung's E5 display with a 2K resolution. The two models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoCs, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup but the details for the tertiary sensor are unclear.

The company has also shown off the design of the iQoo 8 Pro's BMW M Sport colorway and it comes with the iconic tri-colour strip at the back.

As per leaked pricing for the iQoo 8 Pro, the phone is said to cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The iQoo 8 could soon launch in India with a known tipster recently claiming that a model number associated with the phone spotted in an IMEI database listing is of the Indian variant of the vanilla model.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 8 series, iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro, iQoo 8 series specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be in October

Related Stories

iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Twitter Brings Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms, Rolls Out New Font
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  7. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Wireless Charging Support
  9. Honor Magic 3 Series, Honor X20 5G Smartphones Launched: All the Details
  10. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Notebook With a Backlit Keyboard Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Option to View Status Update by Tapping Profile Picture
  3. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Get Support for Apple Music Lossless, Spatial Audio Through Beta Update
  4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Delayed, Again, to October 15 Due to COVID-19
  5. Twitter 'Is a Biased Platform,' Interfering in India’s Political Process: Rahul Gandhi
  6. iQoo 8 Series Teased to Feature 120W Fast Charging, Pro Model Also Gets 50W Wireless Charging
  7. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be in October
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Full Specifications, New Renders Appear Online; Price Tipped Again
  9. Pirated-Entertainment Sites Make About $1.3 Billion per Year From Advertisements: Study
  10. Honor Magic 3 Series With Qualcomm SoCs, Honor X20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com