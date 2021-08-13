iQoo 8 series will feature 120W fast charging and the Pro model will additionally come with 50W wireless charging, the company has confirmed. iQoo 8 series is set to launch in China on August 17 and the company has been teasing specifications of the two phones. The iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro will be the two models in the series with the latter having a BMW M Sport colourway. Recently, the company teased the design for the Pro model with the BMW M Sport livery.

The Vivo-sub brand iQoo will be launching its flagship iQoo 8 series in China on August 17. The company's latest teaser for the upcoming phones revealed via Weibo says that both models — iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro — will feature 120W fast charging. The Pro model will also support 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Notably, the iQoo 7 series models launched in China also feature 120W fast charging but the Indian variants only pack 66W fast charging support.

Till now, the iQoo 8 series has been confirmed to come with Samsung's E5 display with a 2K resolution. The two models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoCs, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo 8 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup but the details for the tertiary sensor are unclear.

The company has also shown off the design of the iQoo 8 Pro's BMW M Sport colorway and it comes with the iconic tri-colour strip at the back.

As per leaked pricing for the iQoo 8 Pro, the phone is said to cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The iQoo 8 could soon launch in India with a known tipster recently claiming that a model number associated with the phone spotted in an IMEI database listing is of the Indian variant of the vanilla model.