iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect

iQoo 8 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 August 2021 15:10 IST
iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect

iQoo 8 is confirmed to launch in the Chinese market

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 may feature a 2K AMOLED Display
  • iQoo 8 may run OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 at launch
  • iQoo 8 may pack 12GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage

iQoo 8 series is all set to launch on August 17, the company has confirmed. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and have multiple cameras at the back. The iQoo 8 will be the successor of the iQoo 7 launched in January. Rumours suggest that the iQoo 8 range may have two models – iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro. Other leaked specifications of the iQoo 8 may include a 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The company took to Weibo to announce that the iQoo 8 will launch in China on August 8. The launch event will be held at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). The teaser poster does not reveal any specifications or design details of the phone. Pricing of the phone along with all the other details will be unveiled at the launch event.

iQoo 8 is tipped to bear model number V2141A. The 2K AMOLED display is likely to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. It may feature a Samsung's AMOLED E5 luminescent LTPO 10-bit screen. The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It is tipped to pack 12GB RAM with 4GB extended memory and offer 256GB internal storage. The phone is likely to run OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

MyDrivers reports that a mysterious iQoo phone enclosed in a protective case was up for display at ChinaJoy 2021 last week. This is likely expected to be the iQoo 8. The front view of the phone tips a curved edge display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cut out for the front camera. The report suggests that the company touts the display to not only be the best in iQoo's history but also the best mobile phone screen in 2021.

Tasneem Akolawala
