iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon

iQoo 8 series was announced in China in August this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 October 2021 17:36 IST
iQoo 8 Pro is reported to launch in India as the iQoo 8 Legend in the Indian market

Highlights
  • iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Legend may feature triple rear cameras
  • iQoo 8 series may launch sometime in early November

iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend smartphones are tipped to launch in India soon. The iQoo 8 Pro is reported to launch in India as the iQoo 8 Legend in the Indian market. The two phones were launched in China in August. Both iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro aka iQoo 8 Legend feature triple rear cameras and were unveiled in BMW M Motorsport colourways. They also come with high refresh rate displays with 10-bit colour.

91Mobiles cites people familiar with the matter to report that both the phones – the iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend (another name for Pro) – may launch either later this month or in early November. The exact date is not known but the report says that the brand is likely to start teasing the phones and reveal the launch date in the next few days.

India pricing of the iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend is not known but the smartphones are likely to be priced in the same range as the Chinese market. To recall, the iQoo 8 was launched in China starting at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600), whereas the iQoo 8 Pro price started at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300).

iQoo 8 specifications

Specifications of both the phones are likely to remain the same as the Chinese models. The iQoo 8 runs Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 for iQoo on top. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, iQoo 8 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 sensor primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

iQoo 8 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as well as facial recognition.

iQoo 8 Pro specifications

iQoo 8 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Pro model comes with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, iQoo 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQoo 8 Pro also packs a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging. The Pro model features an ultrasonic 3D wide area in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further reading: iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Legend, iQoo 8 Pro, iQoo 8 Specifications, iQoo 8 Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
