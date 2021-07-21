Technology News
loading

iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display

iQoo 8 will succeed iQoo 7 series that launched in India in April with a starting price of Rs. 31,990.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2021 17:57 IST
iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display

iQoo 8 will likely have multiple variants like iQoo 7 series (pictured above)

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 could come with a high refresh rate 2K display
  • The company has not confirmed exact launch details
  • iQoo 8 has been tipped to come with 12GB of RAM

iQoo 8 will be unveiled on August 4 as per the latest leaks and a teaser video by a company executive. The iQoo 7 series launched in China back in January and then in India in April. It was a flagship offering and iQoo 8 is expected to be the same. Some of its specifications have also been tipped and the phone is said to be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. As of now, iQoo has not confirmed that it will be launching a new phone next month.

iQoo President Feng Yufei shared a video on Chinese microblogging website Weibo showing a pool table with a ball with the number eight hitting and sinking a ball with the number four. While there is no confirmation in the post itself, it is believed that a new iQoo smartphone is coming on August 4. The eight ball could also be a reference to the iQoo 8.

Giving this speculation more weight was a post by tipster Whylab on Weibo stating that the iQoo 8 will launch on August 4 and it will be the first Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered phone. Then, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) also posted on Weibo that the iQoo 8 has model number V2141A and that it will come with a 1,440x3,200 pixels display that has a high refresh rate. The tipster added that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and come with 12GB of RAM with 4GB extended memory. The phone may also come with 256GB of storage and run OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

More information on the rumoured iQoo 8 is expected to be unveiled soon.

The iQoo 7 launched in India in April along with the iQoo 7 Legend. The iQoo 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Legend variant is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. iQoo 7 starts at Rs. 31,990 and the iQoo 7 Legend starts at Rs. 39,990. The company may follow the same pattern with the iQoo 8 as well.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo 8

iQoo 8

Processor octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 8, iQoo, iQoo 7, iQoo 8 specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  4. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  5. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  7. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. PES Is Now eFootball, Free-to-Play With Crossplay Support on PC, Mobile, Consoles
  2. iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Date Set for July 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise
  7. Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon
  8. Instagram Testing Collab Feature to Let Users Co-Author Content: Here Is How You Can Use It
  9. Bitcoin Whale Wallets Dormant Since December 2018 Suddenly Add BTC Worth Rs. 62,789 Crores: All the Details
  10. Google to Release a Fix for Chrome OS Update That Caused Users to Lock Out of Their Chromebooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com