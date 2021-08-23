Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery

iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery

iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ SoCs, respectively.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 August 2021 11:58 IST
iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery

iQoo 8 Pro comes with a large in-display fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • iQoo 8 series starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600)
  • iQoo 8 Pro comes with a 578mm square in-display fingerprint scanner
  • iQoo 8 could launch in India next month

iQoo 8 has been tipped to launch in India next month. The iQoo 8 series, that includes iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro, was launched in China last week and before the launch, a variant of iQoo 8 was spotted in an IMEI database listing that at the time was said to be an Indian variant. Now, it looks like the series is approaching its Indian launch date. Additionally, iQoo 8 Pro's large-scale ultrasonic fingerprint has also been shown off in a short clip, allowing for a much larger fingerprint scanning area.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo launched the iQoo 8 series in China last week as its latest flagship offering. They are successors to the iQoo 7 series from January this year that made its way to the Indian market in April. But, it looks like the iQoo 8 series will not wait for around three months to hit the shelves in India as a known tipster has tweeted that iQoo 8 will launch in India next month, possibly mid-September. However, the tipster mentions iQoo 8 and not the iQoo 8 series so it is possible that the Pro variant may come a bit later.

iQoo 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC while iQoo 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The Pro model brings several upgrades over the vanilla variant, such as a larger higher resolution display, a better camera system, a larger battery, and support for fast wireless charging. Along with these, the in-display fingerprint scanner on iQoo 8 Pro is also much larger than iQoo 8, and all other phones with in-display fingerprint scanners. It is 578mm square in size and can register two fingers at once to for improved security.

The high-end iQoo 8 Pro seems to be the first phone to come with such a large fingerprint scanner and this feature will likely show up in more upcoming phones, making them more ergonomic to use.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro, iQoo 8 Series, Vivo, iQoo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Buying and Selling in the UK

Related Stories

iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  2. Apple II Manual From 1980, Signed by Steve Jobs, Sells for $787,484
  3. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. What Is Cryptocurrency? Making Sense of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Rest
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Sale Date Deferred Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
  9. Realme C21Y to Launch in India on August 23
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Steve Jobs’ Inscribed and Signed Apple II Manual From 1980 Auctioned for $787,484
  2. iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
  3. PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Buying and Selling in the UK
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Allegedly Leaked, Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns
  5. Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $50,000 for First Time Since May
  6. Realme C21Y Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Income Tax E-Filing Portal: Finance Minister Summons Infosys CEO Over Glitches, Firm Says Site Back Online
  8. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  9. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  10. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com