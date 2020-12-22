Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February

iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February

An official poster shows the iQoo 7 with a unique back finish, hinting at a BMW Special Edition model.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2020 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 7 will sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 is expected to come with flagship grade specifications
  • It is expected with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The phone will be the official gaming phone for KPL 2020 in China

iQoo 7 flagship smartphone is scheduled to launch in January and the company can be expected to launch three or four other phones with Snapdragon 888 in February, according to a tipster. The iQoo 7 was recently confirmed by the company as its upcoming flagship smartphone and a poster shared by iQoo reveals some details about the phone's design. The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup and will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China.

As per a post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iQoo 7 may launch by mid-January in China. The tipster also goes on to claim that the company will also launch three to four new smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC before the Spring Festival in China that ends on February 12, 2021.

Recently, the company confirmed the iQoo 7 flagship, and also announced that the iQoo 7 will be the official gaming handset for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China. The KPL eSports event is held in autumn and spring seasons every year in the country.

We are yet to get an official launch date, but, as per a poster shared by the company, the iQoo 7 features a triple rear camera setup. The phone's back finish suggests that it might get a BMW Special Edition model among other finishes. The smartphone could also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The iQoo 7 series is likely to be a successor to iQoo 5 series that was launched in August this year.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Design
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung TV Plus With Free Content Access Reaching India and Other Markets in 2021

Related Stories

iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Redmi 9 Power Review
  3. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  4. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  5. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  6. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  7. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
  9. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  10. Realme Watch S Pro Leaked Specifications Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaks, May Be Pricier Than Galaxy Buds Live
  2. iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February
  3. Samsung TV Plus With Free Content Access Reaching India and Other Markets in 2021
  4. iPhone 12 Was Top Selling 5G Smartphone in October Despite Just 2 Weeks on Sale: Counterpoint
  5. The Mandalorian Season 3 Releasing ‘Pretty Soon’ After The Book of Boba Fett, Jon Favreau Says
  6. Facebook’s Small Advertisers Say They’re Hurt by AI Lockouts
  7. Vivo Y31 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Specifications Leaked
  8. Mi 11 Launch Date Set for December 28, Geekbench Listing Suggests 12GB RAM
  9. Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell Join Facebook’s Legal Battle Against Israeli Hacking Company NSO After WhatsApp Hack
  10. Apple ‘Project Titan’ Targets Self-Driving Cars Production by 2024 With 'Next Level' Battery Technology, Say Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com