iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing

iQoo 7 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, placed inside a squarish module.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 December 2020 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 7 has a unique back finish that hints at a BMW Special Edition

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 is expected to come with flagship grade specifications
  • iQoo 7 is said to be the official KPL 2020 gaming machine

iQoo 7 has officially been confirmed by the company as its upcoming flagship smartphone. The launch date has not yet been announced, but a teaser poster revealing design details has been shared by the company. In the teaser, iQoo 7 is seen sporting a triple camera setup on the back with a unique finish. The phone's design in the poster hints that a BMW Special Edition may be in the offing. iQoo also announced that iQoo 7 will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China.

The company took to Weibo to confirm the arrival of iQoo 7 in China. The post announces that the handset will be the official KPL 2020 gaming machine. The KPL eSports event is held in autumn and spring seasons every year in the region. The poster attached suggests that the iQoo 7 will have a triple camera setup on the back with the three sensors placed in a triangular formation inside a squarish module. The iQoo logo is placed right below the camera module alongside the flash and the three-coloured striped finish at the back hints at a BMW Special Edition.

iQoo 7 could have an in-display fingerprint scanner and is likely to come in other finishes as well. There is little else that is known about iQoo 7 apart from this, but it is expected to offer flagship-grade specifications. iQoo 7 series will replace the iQoo 5 series that was launched in August this year. The iQoo 5 series was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and the upcoming iQoo 7 handset may be powered by the newly-launched Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside iQoo 5, the company also introduced the iQoo 5 Pro and an iQoo 7 Pro could be in the offing as well. There is very little detail to go by right now and iQoo should announce more information in the future.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo, iQoo 7 Design, iQoo 7 BMW Special Edition
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
