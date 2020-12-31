iQoo 7 will come with 120W fast charging support, the Vivo sub-brand in China has announced. iQoo 7 BMW Edition was recently confirmed to launch on January 11 and be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The regular version of the iQoo 7 is expected to launch alongside the BMW Edition. However, the company has not shared any details about the regular version. iQoo shared a poster on Weibo that reveals support for 120W fast charging along with the launch date, but does not list any other specifications of the upcoming phone.

As per a post from iQoo's Weibo handle, iQoo 7 series will come with 120W fast charging support. Presumably, this includes both the regular and the BMW Edition of the phone. The poster also states that the phone will charge up to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

iQoo confirmed through separate posts on Weibo recently that the iQoo 7 BMW Edition will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, have an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM, and also an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 storage. It will come with 5G support as well. iQoo 7 will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China, the company had previously announced.

Earlier teasers from iQoo have shown that the BMW Edition of the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup which looks similar to the Vivo V20 2021. The phone will also sport BMW M Motorsport tri-colour streaks on the back that runs from top to bottom.

The rest of the specifications remain a mystery and the company is expected to tease more information about the iQoo 7 in the run-up to the January 11 launch. The company will hold a launch event at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) in China.

A report from last week stated that iQoo could launch three to four new smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC before the Spring Festival in China ends on February 12, 2021.

