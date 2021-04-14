iQoo 7 Series Launching in India on April 26, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms

iQoo 7 series will be unveiled in India on April 26, the Vivo-sub brand has confirmed. The series was originally launched in China in January and it came with a regular iQoo 7 as well as a Legend edition that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. iQoo 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with impressive specifications like a high refresh rate display, triple rear camera setup, and support for fast charging.
iQoo 7 series will launch in India on April 26 as shared by the company through a media invite as well as a tweet. It mentions the launch of the iQoo 7 series that may include the BMW M Motorsport edition or Legend edition of the phone as well as the standard variant.
The company recently confirmed that the iQoo 7 series will be available for purchase via Amazon when it launches in India.
iQoo 7 was launched in China in two colour options and the Legend edition comes with a white back panel with the iconic blue, black, and red stripes that represent BMW M Motorsport.
Vivo has not shared pricing for the iQoo 7 in India but it did tease through its iQoo India Twitter account that the phone will be priced under Rs. 40,000. In China, the phone came in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) and a 12GB + 256GB configuration that is priced at CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600). It is offered in Black and Latent Blue colours. The iQoo 7 Legend edition costs the same.
The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
iQoo 7 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. iQoo 7 also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement