iQoo 7 Series Launching in India on April 26, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms

iQoo 7 China variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 April 2021 12:21 IST
iQoo 7 series has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 series launched at a starting price of CNY 3,798
  • iQoo 7 Legend Edition sports special BMW racing stripes
  • Vivo has not shared pricing for the iQoo 7 series in India

iQoo 7 series will be unveiled in India on April 26, the Vivo-sub brand has confirmed. The series was originally launched in China in January and it came with a regular iQoo 7 as well as a Legend edition that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. iQoo 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with impressive specifications like a high refresh rate display, triple rear camera setup, and support for fast charging.

iQoo 7 series India launch details, availability

iQoo 7 series will launch in India on April 26 as shared by the company through a media invite as well as a tweet. It mentions the launch of the iQoo 7 series that may include the BMW M Motorsport edition or Legend edition of the phone as well as the standard variant.

The company recently confirmed that the iQoo 7 series will be available for purchase via Amazon when it launches in India.

iQoo 7 was launched in China in two colour options and the Legend edition comes with a white back panel with the iconic blue, black, and red stripes that represent BMW M Motorsport.

iQoo 7 series price in India (expected)

Vivo has not shared pricing for the iQoo 7 in India but it did tease through its iQoo India Twitter account that the phone will be priced under Rs. 40,000. In China, the phone came in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) and a 12GB + 256GB configuration that is priced at CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600). It is offered in Black and Latent Blue colours. The iQoo 7 Legend edition costs the same.

iQoo 7 series specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. The phone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQoo 7 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. iQoo 7 also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Comments

