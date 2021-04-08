Technology News
loading

iQoo 7 Series India Launch This Month, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms on Twitter

iQoo 7 launched in China in January and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2021 14:00 IST
iQoo 7 Series India Launch This Month, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms on Twitter

iQoo 7 Chinese variant has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 launched in China with a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone supports 120W fast charging
  • iQoo 7 BMW M Motorsport edition has a white back with coloured stripes

iQoo 7 series will launch in India this month, the company has teased on Twitter. The iQoo 7 launched in China in January. The Vivo sub-brand had started teasing its India debut soon after but without a release timeline. The company has now shared that it will be bringing the iQoo 7 series to the country in April, which suggests that it will release the regular glass back variant of the phone as well as its BMW M Motorsport edition in India.

iQoo India shared a short teaser video on Twitter that reveals that the iQoo 7 series will be launched in the country this month. An exact date for the launch has not been shared yet. Since the company has teased the launch of the iQoo 7 series in India, we can expect more than one iQoo 7 variant to launch in the country. Recently, Gagan Arora, Director at iQoo India, hinted that the BMW M Motorsport edition will launch in India. And it seems like the regular variant will accompany it.

Last month, the company teased that the phone will be priced under Rs. 40,000 when it launches in India.

The BMW M Motorsport edition of iQoo 7 has three colour stripes on its white back panel that represent the brand. The regular variant that launched in China in January had Black and Latent Blue colour options.

iQoo 7 specifications (Chinese variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, the iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

iQOO 7

iQOO 7

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 price, iQoo 7 Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Remains Most Popular Social Media Platform in US in 2021, Facebook Settles for Second Spot: Report
Jupiter’s Legacy Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Superhero Series From Mark Millar

Related Stories

iQoo 7 Series India Launch This Month, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms on Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com