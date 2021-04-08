iQoo 7 series will launch in India this month, the company has teased on Twitter. The iQoo 7 launched in China in January. The Vivo sub-brand had started teasing its India debut soon after but without a release timeline. The company has now shared that it will be bringing the iQoo 7 series to the country in April, which suggests that it will release the regular glass back variant of the phone as well as its BMW M Motorsport edition in India.

iQoo India shared a short teaser video on Twitter that reveals that the iQoo 7 series will be launched in the country this month. An exact date for the launch has not been shared yet. Since the company has teased the launch of the iQoo 7 series in India, we can expect more than one iQoo 7 variant to launch in the country. Recently, Gagan Arora, Director at iQoo India, hinted that the BMW M Motorsport edition will launch in India. And it seems like the regular variant will accompany it.

Last month, the company teased that the phone will be priced under Rs. 40,000 when it launches in India.

The BMW M Motorsport edition of iQoo 7 has three colour stripes on its white back panel that represent the brand. The regular variant that launched in China in January had Black and Latent Blue colour options.

iQoo 7 specifications (Chinese variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, the iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

