Last week, iQoo confirmed on Twitter that the iQoo 7 series will debut in India this month. It did not share the exact launch date and now, though there is still no date, the company has shared that the iQoo 7 series will be available on Amazon when it launches. Vivo launched the iQoo 7 series in China in January and it comes in two versions, a standard with three colour options and the iQoo 7 Legend that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

iQoo 7 price (expected)

iQoo 7 is priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Black and Latent Blue colours. The Legend edition is only available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration in China.

iQoo 7 specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. iQoo 7 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, the iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens housed in a centrally located hole-punch cut out.

iQoo 7 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo 7 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

