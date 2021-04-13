Technology News
iQoo 7 Series Will Be Available via Amazon India When It Launches This Month, Vivo-Sub Brand Confirms

iQoo 7 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 April 2021 12:20 IST
iQoo 7 Series Will Be Available via Amazon India When It Launches This Month, Vivo-Sub Brand Confirms

iQoo 7 Legend has the iconic red, black, and blue stripes on the back

Highlights
  • iQoo 7 series includes two variants of the iQoo 7
  • iQoo 7 Legend has a white back panel with coloured stripes
  • iQoo 7 does not have an exact release date yet

iQoo 7 series will be available for purchase from Amazon India when it launches later in the country later this month. The Vivo-sub brand shared the development through a press release confirming that the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend will be launched in India. The iQoo 7 series launched in China in January this year as the latest flagship offering from the company. The iQoo 7 Legend has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport and has the iconic colour stripes on the back.

Last week, iQoo confirmed on Twitter that the iQoo 7 series will debut in India this month. It did not share the exact launch date and now, though there is still no date, the company has shared that the iQoo 7 series will be available on Amazon when it launches. Vivo launched the iQoo 7 series in China in January and it comes in two versions, a standard with three colour options and the iQoo 7 Legend that has been designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

iQoo 7 price (expected)

iQoo 7 is priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Black and Latent Blue colours. The Legend edition is only available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration in China.

iQoo 7 specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 7 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo on top. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. iQoo 7 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. For selfies, the iQoo 7 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens housed in a centrally located hole-punch cut out.

iQoo 7 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo 7 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: iQoo 7, iQoo 7 price, iQoo 7 specifications, iQoo, Vivo, Amazon, Amazon India
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
